 Russia to launch first Moscow-Pyongyang direct flights in decades: Report
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 09:13
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un smile during their meeting at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport outside Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

Russia was set to start operating direct passenger flights between Moscow and North Korea's Pyongyang for the first time in about three decades, Reuters reported Sunday.
 
The inaugural flight, operated by Nordwind Airlines, is scheduled to depart from Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow at 7 p.m., marking the first regular air connection between the two capitals since the mid-1990s, Reuters said, citing Russia's RIA state news agency.
 

The eight-hour flight will be operated by a Boeing 777-200ER with a seating capacity of 440 passengers, Reuters said, adding that tickets started at $563 and the first flight quickly sold out.
 
Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, has granted Nordwind Airlines permission to operate flights of the route twice a week, though the schedule will begin with one flight per month for now "to help build stable demand," the report said.
 
Until now, the only direct air route between the two nations was Air Koryo's service from Pyongyang to Vladivostok in Russia's Far East three times a week.
 
The move came as the two countries have sought to strengthen bilateral ties following Russia's war with Ukraine in 2022.
 
In June, the two nations also resumed the passenger rail service between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Yonhap
