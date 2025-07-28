Unification minister says he would recommend 'adjusting' upcoming South Korea-U.S. drills
South Korea's new unification minister, Chung Dong-young, said Monday he would recommend President Lee Jae Myung to "adjust" upcoming annual South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises, a point of contention with North Korea.
Speaking to reporters at the ministry in Seoul, Chung said the issue would be a “key topic” at a National Security Council working-level meeting scheduled for Tuesday. Any changes — whether a delay or scale-down — would be determined through discussion, he added.
Seoul and Washington are set to conduct the annual summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise next month at levels comparable to previous years. But Chung's remarks suggest the new administration could consider recalibrating the drills in line with Lee’s broader policy of reengagement with North Korea.
Chung, in a written parliamentary confirmation response submitted earlier this month, praised the 2018 postponement of joint drills during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics as a "case that helped create conditions for progress in inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. relations."
Regarding concerns that adjusting the exercise may be difficult with less than two weeks remaining, Chung responded that "adjustments are possible depending on the government’s will," reaffirming that the Lee administration’s stance differs from the hard-line posture of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Following Chung's comments, the presidential office said in a statement Monday that a decision will be made "after listening to the views of all relevant ministries," including the Ministry of National Defense. U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) had not responded to inquiries as of press time.
Chung’s remarks came hours after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, released a statement mentioning the August drills — the regime's first message directed at the Lee administration. In it, she condemned the upcoming joint drills as a source of continued tension, warning that the land of near the border "will be stained by powder fumes" as long as such "aggressive" exercises continue.
Chung added that the joint military drills could become a kind of "litmus test" for Lee's North Korea policy.
“Compared to past harsh statements, this one used more moderate language,” he said, while adding, “But it also confirms once again that trust remains low between the two Koreas and the wall of mistrust is still high.”
Separately, Chung announced plans to fully allow civilian contact with North Korea, ordering the removal of permit requirements for inter-Korean exchanges. Chung added that the ministry will reverse staffing cuts imposed under the previous administration and revive key offices.
