Former Gyeonggi lawmaker under investigation for links to Yoon case found dead

A former Gyeonggi provincial lawmaker under investigation for suspected meddling in a party nomination process involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former first lady Kim Keon Hee was found dead early Monday, according to police.Choi Ho, who served as a Gyeonggi Provincial Assembly member, was discovered at around 3 a.m. on a hill in Jisan-dong, Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, by a police officer, the Pyeongtaek Police Precinct said. His family had reported him missing an hour earlier after he failed to return home.Choi reportedly left home around 5 p.m. on Sundayand went to the location where he was later found. Police suspect the death may be a suicide, but no suicide note has been located so far.“As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide further details,” a police official said.Choi was the conservative People Power Party’s (PPP) nominee for Pyeongtaek mayor in the June 1 local elections in 2022. He had been at the center of speculation that the former president and first lady backed him as a preliminary candidate for the party’s nomination in the lead-up to the 2022 local elections.The special counsel investigating first lady Kim Keon Hee said in a statement that it had “no contact with Choi Ho, former Pyeongtaek mayoral candidate, in relation to any summons or investigations, nor had any plans to summon him.”BY KIM JI-HYE [ [email protected]