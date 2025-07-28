SPC Group to shorten night shifts after another workplace death, pressure from President Lee

Lee Jun-seok retakes leadership of his New Reform Party

Lee's approval rating falls for 2nd straight week to 61.5%: Poll

Former Gyeonggi lawmaker under investigation for links to Yoon case found dead

Related Stories

Yoon apologizes for causing 'public concern' over first lady allegations, but decries wife's 'demonization'

Yoon, first lady change mobile phones

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee admitted to hospital as probe looms

Shaman arrested on suspicions of campaign funds violations

Markets, bunkers and basketball: How President Yoon spent his vacation