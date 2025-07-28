Lee vows to strengthen 'blood-forged' Korea-U.S. alliance

President Lee Jae Myung pledged Sunday to strengthen the "blood-forged" alliance between Korea and the United States across a broad spectrum of areas encompassing politics, the economy, security and culture.Lee reaffirmed the bilateral alliance during a ceremony commemorating the 72nd anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington in a speech delivered on his behalf by Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul."When the Korean War broke out, the U.S. promptly led the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution and established the UN Command, contributing to the defense of the Republic of Korea's freedom and peace," Lee said, referring to Korea's official name. "The U.S. is a blood-shared ally and our strongest alliance partner."Among the 22 nations that took part in the three-year conflict, Lee noted that the United States dispatched the largest number of troops — 1.79 million — with around 36,000 killed in action, over 92,000 wounded, and some 8,000 missing or taken prisoners."On behalf of the Republic of Korea, I once again express deep gratitude for their noble sacrifice and dedication," he added.Lee also vowed to ensure that Korea continues to honor the contributions of Korean War veterans and pass on their legacy to future generations, while further expanding the alliance."Through comprehensive efforts in politics, economics, security and culture, we will continue to build upon the Korea-U.S. alliance forged in blood and ensure that freedom and peace are firmly upheld on the Korean Peninsula," he said.Sunday's ceremony took place at the Wall of Remembrance, jointly built by Seoul and Washington in 2022. The wall bears the names of 43,808 fallen soldiers, including 36,634 U.S. service members and 7,174 Korean Augmentation Troops to the U.S. Army.Yonhap