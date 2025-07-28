 Lee's approval rating falls for 2nd straight week to 61.5%: Poll
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 11:14
President Lee Jae Myung speaks to aides during a weekly meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul on July 22. [NEWS1]

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell for a second straight week, a survey showed Monday, amid controversies over his personnel appointments.
 
According to the survey by Realmeter and commissioned by a local news outlet, 61.5 percent gave a positive assessment of Lee's handling of state affairs, down 0.7 percentage point from the previous week, while the negative assessment rose 0.7 percentage point to 33 percent.
 

Realmeter cited Lee's personnel appointment controversies, along with the impact of natural disasters, such as heavy rain and heat waves, as reasons that fueled negative public sentiment.
 
The survey was conducted on 2,508 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.
 
In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,005 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party remained unchanged at 50.8 percent.
 
Support for the main opposition People Power Party rose 1.6 percentage points to 29 percent.
 
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.

Yonhap
