12 grenades missing, 270 ammo rounds dumped: Cops probing haphazard military behavior
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 19:50
Military police have launched an investigation into two separate incidents at Army units in which live ammunition was either found outside designated storage areas or went missing.
A soldier discovered around 270 rounds of 5.56-millimeter ammunition outside an ammunition depot at an Army unit in Incheon on July 15, according to the military on Monday.
“The rounds were found while the soldier was moving wooden crates stacked just outside the depot's perimeter fence,” a military official said. “The rounds were sealed inside a box and showed no signs of being used or external leakage.”
Military police are looking into how the ammunition ended up outside the secure storage area.
In a separate incident on July 23, an Army unit in Yangju, Gyeonggi, reported that a box of 40-millimeter high-explosive grenades had been found with its seal broken. An inspection revealed 12 grenades missing compared to the inventory recorded in the unit’s electronic tracking system.
The two incidents have raised concerns regarding the Army’s ammunition management protocols. Critics say repeated lapses suggest that existing control systems may be insufficient.
“Ammunition officers are currently reviewing the transaction history in the inventory system,” a military official said. “Military police are also investigating how the discrepancy occurred.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
