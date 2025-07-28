 12 grenades missing, 270 ammo rounds dumped: Cops probing haphazard military behavior
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

12 grenades missing, 270 ammo rounds dumped: Cops probing haphazard military behavior

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 19:50
The image shows magazines loaded with live rounds [YONHAP]

The image shows magazines loaded with live rounds [YONHAP]

 
Military police have launched an investigation into two separate incidents at Army units in which live ammunition was either found outside designated storage areas or went missing.
 
A soldier discovered around 270 rounds of 5.56-millimeter ammunition outside an ammunition depot at an Army unit in Incheon on July 15, according to the military on Monday. 
 

Related Article

 
“The rounds were found while the soldier was moving wooden crates stacked just outside the depot's perimeter fence,” a military official said. “The rounds were sealed inside a box and showed no signs of being used or external leakage.”
 
Military police are looking into how the ammunition ended up outside the secure storage area.
 
In a separate incident on July 23, an Army unit in Yangju, Gyeonggi, reported that a box of 40-millimeter high-explosive grenades had been found with its seal broken. An inspection revealed 12 grenades missing compared to the inventory recorded in the unit’s electronic tracking system.
 
The two incidents have raised concerns regarding the Army’s ammunition management protocols. Critics say repeated lapses suggest that existing control systems may be insufficient. 
 
“Ammunition officers are currently reviewing the transaction history in the inventory system,” a military official said. “Military police are also investigating how the discrepancy occurred.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Army Ammunition Military police

More in Social Affairs

Hey, that's not a candy bar: Human feces found floating in public pool twice in 10 days

Yeouido restaurant receives online backlash for tip box

12 grenades missing, 270 ammo rounds dumped: Cops probing haphazard military behavior

Korea's junior doctors issue first public apology since walkout began

Keeping the air con on

Related Stories

Army blamed for botching treatment of soldier who died after punishment drill

Sexual acts between same-sex soldiers are OK, but sex on base is not, top court rules

“Congratulations, Dad”

Lifting of military ban on mobiles leads to surge in tip-offs about poor conditions

Army dismisses commander for delayed response to defector
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)