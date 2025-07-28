Bank employee arrested for allegedly robbing elderly couple after witnessing large bank withdrawal
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 18:56 Updated: 28 Jul. 2025, 18:58
A bank employee in his 30s has been arrested in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, for allegedly robbing an elderly couple — one of whom had recently withdrawn a large sum of money from the suspect’s workplace, police said Monday.
The suspect allegedly broke into a third-floor apartment in Eoryong-dong around 4 a.m. on Monday. He threatened the couple, both in their 80s, with a weapon, tied them up using cable ties, and fled with cash and valuables worth approximately 20 million won ($14,400).
According to the Pocheon Police Precinct, he entered through tearing the window screen and assaulted the male victim, who attempted to resist. The victim suffered arm injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Police launched an investigation after receiving the report and reviewing building security footage. They soon identified the suspect as an employee at the same bank where the male victim had recently withdrawn 300 million won earlier this month.
Officers arrested the suspect at the bank at approximately 11:30 a.m. while he was on duty.
Authorities suspect the robbery was targeted, based on the suspect’s knowledge of the large withdrawal. Investigators are examining whether the crime was premeditated and plan to seek a detention warrant.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
