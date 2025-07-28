 Foreigner indicted for attempting to smuggle in 24 kilos of ketamine
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Foreigner indicted for attempting to smuggle in 24 kilos of ketamine

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 16:08 Updated: 28 Jul. 2025, 19:48
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Ketamine found in the luggage of a foreign national at Gimpo International Airport [GIMPO AIRPORT CUSTOMS OFFICE]

Ketamine found in the luggage of a foreign national at Gimpo International Airport [GIMPO AIRPORT CUSTOMS OFFICE]

 
A foreign national accused of attempting to smuggle 24 kilograms of ketamine has been indicted while in detention.
 
The Gimpo Airport Customs Office under the Korea Customs Service announced that on April 19, it arrested a foreign man for attempting to smuggle the drugs in his luggage.
 

Related Article

The suspect was referred to the prosecution on April 28 on charges of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes related to psychotropics. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office issued a formal indictment in May.
 
Ketamine, often referred to as a "club drug," is a type of anesthetic.
 
“This is the largest quantity of narcotics ever detected since the opening of the airport,” said the Gimpo Airport Customs Office.
 
Customs officials grew suspicious of the suspect's complex travel route — departing from Amsterdam in the Netherlands and transferring through France and Japan before entering Korea — and conducted a detailed inspection of his checked luggage, tagging it with an electronic marker to monitor movement.
 
Immediately after entry, the suspect reportedly noticed the tag and attempted to evade authorities by changing clothes in a restroom. The luggage contained crystals double-wrapped in carbon paper and aluminum foil, which tested positive for ketamine.
 
Although the man claimed that the luggage was not his, a forensic analysis of his phone following his arrest revealed Telegram messages showing he had conspired with a Dutch supplier to smuggle the ketamine.
 
"As surveillance at Incheon Airport has tightened, smugglers are increasingly trying to reroute through other airports,” said a customs official. “We will strengthen our monitoring network by quickly sharing interdiction cases between customs offices.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM CHANG-YONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea ketamine customs drugs indictment

More in Social Affairs

Yeouido restaurant receives online backlash for tip box

12 grenades missing, 270 ammo rounds dumped: Cops probing haphazard military behavior

Korea's junior doctors issue first public apology since walkout began

Keeping the air con on

Bank employee arrested for allegedly robbing elderly couple after witnessing large bank withdrawal

Related Stories

Almost 1,500 kilograms of drugs seized over last two years: Korea Customs Service

No rest for the wicked: Customs cracks down on sleeping, cold medicine

Customs authorities seize hundreds of bottles of Rush at Incheon Airport

Winning war on drugs through int’l cooperation

Police arrest foreigners in record bust of ketamine and ecstasy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)