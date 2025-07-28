Jeonju mayor says he won't press charges against assailant who threw water in his face
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 16:07
Jeonju Mayor Woo Beom-ki said Monday that he does not wish to press charges against a resident who splashed water on him during a public meeting in Wanju County last Friday.
“Although there was an unfortunate incident during the meeting, the mayor made it clear that there will be no legal action,” said a Jeonju city official on Monday. “Wanju and Jeonju will continue to cooperate for integration.”
“We haven’t even identified the individual responsible,” the official added. “Communication is most important, and both the city and the county will continue on the path toward integration.”
The incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. on Friday at a restaurant in Bongdong-eup, Wanju County, during a public discussion on the proposed merger of Wanju and Jeonju municipalities. A local resident opposed to the merger threw a cup of water — reportedly around one liter (34 fluid ounces) — at Woo’s face.
Approximately 10 residents opposed to the merger attended the meeting, according to witnesses. Some shouted and used abusive language. Wanju County Council Chair Yu Ui-sik and several council members were also present.
Although Woo was not physically injured, under Korean law, splashing water on someone can constitute assault. Assault is a crime that does not require a formal complaint to initiate prosecution. However, if the victim explicitly says they do not wish for the perpetrator to be punished, charges are typically not pursued.
Given Woo’s publicly stated intention not to press charges, the resident will likely escape punishment.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)