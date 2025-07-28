Korea's junior doctors issue first public apology since walkout began
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 19:43
In a rare moment of contrition, Korea’s junior doctors offered a public apology Monday to patients caught in the crossfire of a prolonged standoff over medical school admissions — marking their first expression of remorse since thousands walked off the job 17 months ago.
“We apologize to the public for the unease and discomfort caused by the extended conflict over medical policy,” said Han Sung-jon, interim chair of the Korean Intern Resident Association (KIRA), during a meeting with representatives of patient advocacy groups.
It was the association’s first such public apology since junior doctors collectively resigned from their training hospitals in February 2024 in protest against a planned increase in medical school admissions.
Han and four other members of the KIRA’s emergency response committee visited the Korean Alliance of Patients Organization in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, to meet with eight representatives, including its head, Ahn Gi-jong.
“The medical community is not free from responsibility for the lengthy situation,” Han said during the meeting. “We also deeply apologize for the distress caused by the inappropriate remarks and behavior of some doctors representing the profession. We will strive to fulfill our social responsibilities based on our medical expertise.”
It was the first time the KIRA had issued such a concrete message of apology amid the ongoing standoff.
The meeting was arranged after Han visited Ahn’s one-person protest in front of the National Assembly last Thursday. Ten patient groups affiliated with the patients' alliance have been staging a relay protest since Tuesday, calling for measures to compensate patients affected by the gap in medical services and prevent future recurrences.
Ahn welcomed the apology as “meaningful,” but stressed the need for an unconditional return to work and a commitment to prevent future walkouts.
“Junior doctors have walked away from patients twice — in 2020 and 2024 — in opposition to government policy,” Ahn said. “Without a promise to prevent a recurrence, there’s no guarantee they won’t do it again for their own interests.”
The two sides held a closed-door discussion for about 40 minutes and agreed to meet again in August or September. After the meeting, Ahn told reporters, “We heard explanations about why the apology was delayed and addressed concerns over preferential treatment in their return. We realized many misunderstandings could have been resolved earlier if we had met sooner.”
However, the KIRA did not offer a clear stance on the demand for an unconditional return and commitment to prevent another walkout.
“We agree with the need to prevent a recurrence, but institutionalizing that through regulations requires caution,” said spokesperson Jeong Jeong-il, adding that there is “nothing to say this time” regarding an unconditional return.
Observers see the KIRA’s surprise apology as a move to garner public support ahead of a planned return via second-half recruitment. The government’s recent decision to allow flexible academic policies and an additional licensing exam to enable medical students to return sparked controversy over whether such measures amount to undue preferential treatment.
“Any measure not accepted by the people — the biggest victims of the medical crisis — amounts to preferential treatment,” said Rep. Kim Sun-min, acting leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party. “The government must come up with a response that aligns with public expectations.”
Possibly in response to such criticism, the KIRA distanced itself from demands for concessions.
“Proposals like shortened training periods, military service deferral and additional specialist exams are not official positions of the KIRA,” Jeong said. “As an association that has advocated for higher-quality training, such demands would be inappropriate.”
The KIRA previously passed three key requests on July 19, including a “guarantee of training continuity,” but maintains that these are not prerequisites for returning.
“These proposals are meant to encourage as many junior doctors as possible to resume training,” Jeong said. “Even if they are all accepted, the KIRA has no authority to order members to return, so they cannot be considered prerequisites.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
