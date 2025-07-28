 Police criticized after closing case on foreign factory worker death without autopsy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police criticized after closing case on foreign factory worker death without autopsy

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 09:12
Safety helmets and gloves are laid out at a construction site. [NEWS1]

Safety helmets and gloves are laid out at a construction site. [NEWS1]

 
A migrant worker in his 20s from Myanmar died suddenly after a night shift at a factory in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, earlier this month. Police have been criticized for closing the case without an autopsy even though his cause of death was not properly identified.
 
According to the Gimpo Police Precinct and migrant support center Gimpo Yiutsari Jesuit Center for Migrant Workers on Sunday, the 24-year-old died at 9:06 p.m. on July 18 at a hospital in Gimpo.
 

Related Article

 
The worker had worked a night shift at a factory earlier that day and complained of extreme fatigue. He visited a local clinic that morning for a vitamin injection. However, his condition did not improve — his headache continued into the evening — and he lost consciousness in a taxi en route to a general hospital. He did not recover and was soon declared dead.
 
The hospital recorded the cause of death as “unknown,” but the police closed the case without an autopsy, citing a lack of suspicion of foul play based on witness interviews. The worker, who entered Korea last year under the E-9 employment permit system, was reportedly in good health beforehand.
 
He was cremated on July 26 without a confirmed cause of death.
 
The Gimpo migrant workers' organization criticized the police for failing to conduct an autopsy.
 
“We understand the worker was laboring during the heat wave without proper air conditioning,” a representative said. “We question whether the police would have responded so passively if the victim were not a foreigner.”
 
A police official responded that it "found no signs of foul play and received the family’s consent not to perform an autopsy,” adding that the case was handled in accordance with prosecutorial guidance.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags migrant worker Myanmar death Korea labor

More in Social Affairs

Relentless heat shows no signs of abating as highs near 37 on Monday

Former Gyeonggi lawmaker under investigation for links to Yoon case found dead

NHIS hands in petition to court signed by 1.5 million people in tobacco lawsuit

Police criticized after closing case on foreign factory worker death without autopsy

Shooting suspect denies intent to kill others at birthday party

Related Stories

More than half of SMEs willing to hire offshore software engineers amid talent shortage

Taean Thermal Power Plant takes life of yet another worker

Farms struggle to keep hands as seasonal workers dash to higher-paying jobs

Workers' rights

Sri Lankan migrant worker bound and lifted by forklift in case of workplace harassment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)