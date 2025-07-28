 Police to not disclose identity of man accused of shooting son
Police to not disclose identity of man accused of shooting son

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 17:22
Police tape is seen across the entrance to a residence in an apartment complex in Yeonsu District, Incheon, on July 21, where a father is suspected of shooting his son a day earlier. [YONHAP]

Police said Monday they have decided not to disclose the identity of a man accused of shooting his son to death in Incheon last week.
 
The 62-year-old man was arrested on charges of killing his 33-year-old son with a homemade gun during his own birthday party at the son's home in Incheon on July 20. Police also found multiple explosive devices at the suspect's home in northern Seoul the following day.
 

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency investigating the case said that its decision not to disclose the suspect's identity and photo was made because of strong opposition from the bereaved family.
 
Earlier, the bereaved family said in a statement that the disclosure of the suspect's personal information is feared to cause secondary damage to the victim's family and young children.
 
 

