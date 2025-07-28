Relentless heat shows no signs of abating as highs near 37 on Monday
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 12:51
- LIM JEONG-WON
There was no escape from the heat even after sunset over the weekend as the lowest temperature Sunday night was 28.8 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit), and the sweltering heat shows no signs of abating for the time being.
Seoul experienced its ninth consecutive tropical night as of Sunday, while Incheon, Cheongju and Gangneung went through their eighth straight. In Seogwipo, Jeju, tropical nights have continued for nearly two weeks since July 15.
If Monday night stays near 29 degrees, it will rank as the second-highest minimum temperature ever recorded in Seoul for July. The record stands at 29.2 degrees, set on July 23, 2018. Only three nights in Seoul’s history — in any month — have seen overnight lows higher than 28.8 degrees.
In Gangneung, Gangwon, the lowest overnight temperature was 30 degrees Celsius — qualifying as a “super tropical night.”
Daytime highs on Monday are expected to range from 32 to 37 degrees Celsius.
Temperatures will rise to 37 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 36 degrees Celsius in Daejeon and Daegu, 35 degrees Celsius in Gwangju, 34 degrees Celsius in Incheon and 32 degrees Celsius in Ulsan and Busan.
While scattered showers of 5 to 30 millimeters (0.2 to 1.2 inches) are expected in parts of southwestern Gyeonggi, South and North Chungcheong and North Jeolla in the afternoon, they won’t be enough to relieve the heat.
Though changes in atmospheric pressure around the Korean Peninsula — including the position of the North Pacific high-pressure system and nearby tropical disturbances — could cause some fluctuations, there is currently no forecast for rain through Aug. 7.
For the time being, the maximum apparent temperatures across the country are expected to rise to around 35 degrees Celsius, making it extremely hot, with many areas continuing to experience tropical nights.
Due to the high risk of heat-related illnesses, people are advised to refrain from outdoor activities and outings, and to manage food carefully to prevent food poisoning.
Fine dust levels will remain at good to moderate across all regions thanks to smooth atmospheric dispersion.
