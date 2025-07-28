 U.S. soldier dies in nighttime car crash in Pyeongtaek
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 14:12 Updated: 28 Jul. 2025, 19:47
First responders and firefighters are seen at the site of a car crash involving a U.S. soldier in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on July 27. [GYEONGGI FIRE AND DISASTER HEADQUARTERS]

A U.S. soldier stationed in Korea died after being trapped between a utility pole and a concrete retaining wall in a car accident in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Sunday.
 
The accident occurred at approximately 10:17 p.m. on Sunday in Sinjang-dong, Pyeongtaek, according to the Pyeongtaek Police Precinct on Monday. A U.S. Army corporal was driving an Infiniti sedan when he grazed the bumper of a parked truck on the roadside, then continued forward and crashed into a gap between a concrete wall and a utility pole.
 

The soldier was rescued in an unresponsive state about 40 minutes later by emergency responders and transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
 
“It appears that the car was speeding at the time of the accident,” a police official said. “Whether alcohol or drugs were involved has not been confirmed. An autopsy has been requested to determine the exact cause of death.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
