U.S. soldier dies in nighttime car crash in Pyeongtaek

Bank employee arrested for allegedly robbing elderly couple after witnessing large bank withdrawal

Keeping the air con on

Korea's junior doctors issue first public apology since walkout began

Related Stories

At least 9 killed after car slams into sidewalk near Seoul City Hall

Wife gets suspended sentence for ramming another woman’s car after husband gets out

Healthy soldier in his 20s dies after receiving Pfizer shot

Driver involved in deadly Seoul car accident repeats 'unintentional acceleration' claim to police

One dead, several injured in 14-vehicle pileup on highway in Gyeonggi