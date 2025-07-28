U.S. soldier dies in nighttime car crash in Pyeongtaek
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 14:12 Updated: 28 Jul. 2025, 19:47
A U.S. soldier stationed in Korea died after being trapped between a utility pole and a concrete retaining wall in a car accident in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Sunday.
The accident occurred at approximately 10:17 p.m. on Sunday in Sinjang-dong, Pyeongtaek, according to the Pyeongtaek Police Precinct on Monday. A U.S. Army corporal was driving an Infiniti sedan when he grazed the bumper of a parked truck on the roadside, then continued forward and crashed into a gap between a concrete wall and a utility pole.
The soldier was rescued in an unresponsive state about 40 minutes later by emergency responders and transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
“It appears that the car was speeding at the time of the accident,” a police official said. “Whether alcohol or drugs were involved has not been confirmed. An autopsy has been requested to determine the exact cause of death.”
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
