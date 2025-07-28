Wall crack found at Olympic Park apartment complex triggers comprehensive safety inspection
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 17:14
A wall crack found at a building in the Olympic Park Foreon apartment complex, formerly known as Dunchon Jugong, in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, has prompted the main contractor, Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C), to initiate a comprehensive safety inspection.
According to Hyundai E&C and the Gangdong District Office on Monday, the two parties discussed response measures earlier in the day following the recent discovery of cracks at the large-scale apartment complex.
Last week, a resident shared several photos online of a horizontal crack running along the wall of a hallway in a 34-story building. The post quickly spread on social media, raising alarm among residents.
"The crack in the hallway apparently widened within a day," the resident who uploaded the photos wrote. "It's not just a minor issue — people are worried the building could collapse. Hyundai E&C must explain the situation and conduct a thorough safety check."
Hyundai E&C has reportedly carried out an initial patch repair using putty — a finishing material used to fill or smooth cracks and gaps in walls — on the crack, which appeared near a window frame.
The residents' association has filed a formal complaint with the district office and sent an official inquiry to Hyundai E&C. The inquiry includes demands for information regarding the precise location and cause of the horizontal crack, the validity of the current V-cutting repair method, recurrence prevention measures and a full-scale inspection for similar cases across the entire complex.
"The linear horizontal cracks appearing in multiple locations raise the possibility of a structural defect," the association said.
Gangdong District Office said it plans to request a comprehensive investigation into all construction companies that participated in the joint project, including Hyundai E&C, HDC Hyundai Development Company, Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Lotte Engineering & Construction.
"We plan to conduct a detailed safety inspection soon, but the exact timing and scope have yet to be finalized,” a Hyundai E&C spokesperson said. “Once a professional firm is selected, we will promptly begin the inspection to identify the cause and take necessary action."
Olympic Park Foreon is a large-scale housing project redeveloped from the Dunchon Jugong complex and consists of 12,000 units. Residents began moving in last November. Construction was previously halted for about six months in 2022 due to disputes over increased costs between the cooperative and the contractors. The construction costs rose from 3.23 trillion won ($2.3 billion) to 4.37 trillion won, while the duration extended from 42 months to 58.5 months.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
