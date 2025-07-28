 Wall crack found at Olympic Park apartment complex triggers comprehensive safety inspection
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Wall crack found at Olympic Park apartment complex triggers comprehensive safety inspection

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 17:14
A wall crack recently found in a building in Olympic Park Foreon apartment complex in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A wall crack recently found in a building in Olympic Park Foreon apartment complex in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A wall crack found at a building in the Olympic Park Foreon apartment complex, formerly known as Dunchon Jugong, in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, has prompted the main contractor, Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C), to initiate a comprehensive safety inspection.
 
According to Hyundai E&C and the Gangdong District Office on Monday, the two parties discussed response measures earlier in the day following the recent discovery of cracks at the large-scale apartment complex.
 

Related Article

 
Last week, a resident shared several photos online of a horizontal crack running along the wall of a hallway in a 34-story building. The post quickly spread on social media, raising alarm among residents.
 
"The crack in the hallway apparently widened within a day," the resident who uploaded the photos wrote. "It's not just a minor issue — people are worried the building could collapse. Hyundai E&C must explain the situation and conduct a thorough safety check."
 
Hyundai E&C has reportedly carried out an initial patch repair using putty — a finishing material used to fill or smooth cracks and gaps in walls — on the crack, which appeared near a window frame.
 
The residents' association has filed a formal complaint with the district office and sent an official inquiry to Hyundai E&C. The inquiry includes demands for information regarding the precise location and cause of the horizontal crack, the validity of the current V-cutting repair method, recurrence prevention measures and a full-scale inspection for similar cases across the entire complex.
 
"The linear horizontal cracks appearing in multiple locations raise the possibility of a structural defect," the association said.
 
The Olympic Park Foreon apartment complex in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 24, 2024. [YONHAP]

The Olympic Park Foreon apartment complex in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 24, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Gangdong District Office said it plans to request a comprehensive investigation into all construction companies that participated in the joint project, including Hyundai E&C, HDC Hyundai Development Company, Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Lotte Engineering & Construction.
 
"We plan to conduct a detailed safety inspection soon, but the exact timing and scope have yet to be finalized,” a Hyundai E&C spokesperson said. “Once a professional firm is selected, we will promptly begin the inspection to identify the cause and take necessary action."
 
Olympic Park Foreon is a large-scale housing project redeveloped from the Dunchon Jugong complex and consists of 12,000 units. Residents began moving in last November. Construction was previously halted for about six months in 2022 due to disputes over increased costs between the cooperative and the contractors. The construction costs rose from 3.23 trillion won ($2.3 billion) to 4.37 trillion won, while the duration extended from 42 months to 58.5 months.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags olympic park foreon apartment crack gangdong district

More in Social Affairs

Yeouido restaurant receives online backlash for tip box

12 grenades missing, 270 ammo rounds dumped: Cops probing haphazard military behavior

Korea's junior doctors issue first public apology since walkout began

Keeping the air con on

Bank employee arrested for allegedly robbing elderly couple after witnessing large bank withdrawal

Related Stories

Ikea eyes flat-pack fortunes with first Seoul store in April

Gangdong District middle schoolers get sick from school drinking fountain

Fields of gold

900 million won ain't what it used to be in property market

Father dies in Dobong fire while saving his children on Christmas morning
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)