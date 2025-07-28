Yeouido restaurant receives online backlash for tip box
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 19:54
A restaurant in Yeouido, western Seoul, drew criticism after a social media post alleged that it was soliciting tips from customers, a practice widely seen as incompatible with Korean dining culture.
A photo shared on social media Monday showed a tip box placed at the restaurant’s counter. The caption read, “After finishing my meal, I went to pay and found this tip box prominently placed at the register.”
The box was labeled with a message: “Did you enjoy your meal? We are constantly striving to provide the best service and cuisine. Thank you.”
The original poster expressed irritation, writing, “This is Korea. Don’t import the tipping culture and ruin things.”
The reaction online was largely negative. Many commenters voiced concerns about the rising cost of living and criticized the idea of tipping as an added burden on consumers.
“With prices already so high, the tipping culture would be disastrous,” one wrote. Another said, “If the business owner wants to support staff, they should raise wages, not shift the burden onto customers.”
Asking for tips in restaurants is not only uncommon in Korea but also illegal. According to Korea’s Food Sanitation Act, food service operators are required to post prices — inclusive of taxes and other fees — and charge customers accordingly. Any additional charge not listed is considered a violation of the law.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
