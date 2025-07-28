 I don’t care...
I don’t care...

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 20:31
 
As Korea approaches the July 31 deadline for its tariff negotiations with the United States, concerns are mounting over the potential impact on key export sectors, including automobiles, steel and semiconductors. While Japan and the European Union have secured 15 percent reciprocal tariff deals, Korea remains at risk of facing harsher terms. Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Party has intensified its push for corporate regulatory reforms, including revisions to the Commercial Act, raising questions about the government’s ability to balance domestic policy priorities with urgent external economic pressures. [PARK YONG-SEOK} 
