Caution needed even in success for Lee Jae Myung administration

The Lee Jae Myung administration rose to power under extraordinary circumstances, following the collapse of a failed self-coup attempt by former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Despite mobilizing armed military forces, Yoon’s emergency martial law decree disintegrated in the face of widespread civic resistance. Korea’s democratic institutions held firm, reinforcing international confidence in the country’s political resilience.At the World Congress of Political Science held in Seoul earlier this month, more than 3,000 scholars from 103 countries gathered —the largest turnout in the association’s history. Seoul National University President and political scientist Yoo Hong-lim noted that the numbers reflected “the world’s intense interest in Korea’s remarkable democratic recovery.”The Lee administration, born out of this democratic reaffirmation, carries a distinct obligation to govern with integrity, humility and a strong commitment to democratic principles. So far, the government has been credited for prioritizing competence over ideology and promoting pragmatic policies. Notably, it has appointed officials from previous administrations and the business sector, signaling an inclusive approach to governance.President Lee also moved to curb the ruling party’s aggressive legislative agenda, choosing to focus instead on economic recovery and steering clear of partisan conflict. The nomination of five-term lawmaker Jung Sung-ho, known for his moderate stance, as justice minister ahead of prosecutorial reform helped calm public concerns. Meanwhile, policy chief Kim Yong-beom curbed housing price surges by tightening loan conditions in the financial sector.Stock markets have responded positively to Lee’s market-friendly approach, and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac helped dispel early fears that the administration would neglect ties with the United States and Japan in favor of closer relations with China. Approval ratings have soared past 60 percent, with even a majority of voters in the conservative TK region (Daegu and North Gyeongsang) showing support. The public sees the administration as capable and results-driven.But early successes have also given way to signs of complacency. Concerns are rising over the personnel vetting process. The administration acted decisively in letting go of presidential aide Oh Kwang-soo over allegations of taking out a loan under a borrowed name, and education minister nominee Lee Jin-sook stepped down over plagiarism accusations. However, it faltered by initially defending its nomination of Kang Sun-woo, accused of mistreating aides, as the gender equality minister. The perception that Kang rose through the ranks due to unwavering loyalty to President Lee damaged public trust. She eventually withdrew her candidacy, but only after mounting criticism.More troubling was the appointment of Kang Joon-wook, a far-right figure who had downplayed the Gwangju Democratization Movement and expressed support for martial law. He was tapped to serve as secretary for national integration — an inherently unifying role — but resigned just two days later amid backlash.Another controversial figure is Choi Dong-seok, the head of the Ministry of Personnel Management. Choi publicly criticized ethical guidelines for high-ranking officials introduced under the Moon Jae-in administration, calling them “foolish.” He has openly praised President Lee, saying during the campaign that “five years is too short; he should serve 20” and that the Constitution should be amended to allow this. Choi’s hyperbolic statements have earned him the nickname “the flattery commissioner” among opposition lawmakers, raising concerns of growing sycophancy within the administration.While missteps in personnel appointments have affected previous administrations, most responded with institutional reforms. The Kim Young-sam administration introduced mandatory asset disclosure for senior officials after early scandals. The Kim Dae-jung government passed the National Assembly Confirmation Hearing Act after the resignation of Prime Minister Park Tae-joon over real estate irregularities. Roh Moo-hyun extended hearings to all cabinet-level posts.The Moon Jae-in administration established an internal personnel recommendation committee. The Yoon administration transferred the vetting function to the Ministry of Justice and created a personnel planning office within the presidential office. The Lee administration has adopted a citizen recommendation system. Currently, the vetting process is overseen by Kim Hyun-ji, chief of general affairs at the presidential office and a longtime associate of Lee Jae Myung from his days as the mayor of Seongnam. Reports suggest that it was Kim Hyun-ji who asked Kang Sun-woo to resign. Rumors that “everything passes through Hyun-ji” have been circulating, raising concerns about a lack of institutional checks if decision-making is overly concentrated.Repeated misjudgments in appointments risk alienating public sentiment. This is especially critical as Korea awaits the outcome of sensitive tariff negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump. Now is not the time for the Lee administration to grow overconfident. In moments of strength, humility is paramount.