Parents push back against burdens of high school performance assessments and student records

A growing number of Korean parents are voicing concerns over the country’s high school performance assessment system, arguing that it places excessive pressure on students already struggling to manage regular exam preparation. A recent petition posted by popular education YouTuber Kang Sung-tae is gaining traction online, with many parents urging others to support a “complete review” of the current system.One comment on a major college admissions forum summed up the frustration: “Performance assessments are a classic example of misguided policy — a road to hell paved with good intentions. Please support the petition.”Originally introduced to compensate for the limitations of memorization-heavy written exams, performance assessments were designed to promote critical thinking and creativity. But in practice, they often take the form of time-consuming assignments or presentation-based projects, which are piled onto the already heavy workload of test preparation and private academy attendance.Many students, unable to keep up, turn to their parents for help, and in some cases, the parents themselves complete assignments on behalf of their children.In response to the criticism, the Ministry of Education announced that starting from the second semester of this year, all performance assessments in middle and high schools must take place during class hours. The ministry also advised against task-based or memorization-heavy assignments that require significant preparation, acknowledging the risk of external assistance.Still, parents and educators remain skeptical that the new guidelines will meaningfully reduce student stress.One major driver of this pressure is the increasing dominance of early admission (or) in college entrance procedures. According to the Korean Council for University Education, early admission will account for 79.9 percent of university intake for the 2026 academic year — the highest share on record. While regular admission primarily considers scores on the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), early admission heavily relies on school records, including grades and nonacademic activities.This is particularly true for top-tier universities in Seoul, where holistic admissions evaluate both academic performance and extracurricular involvement. For students aiming for these institutions, school records — especially a section known as “detailed learning and special activities,” or— carry significant weight.The saeteuk section, a 500-character narrative included in each subject area, is often filled with observations based on student presentations or reports completed during performance assessments. The process has become so competitive that some refer to it as the “500-character war.”Teachers face growing workloads under this system. Many say they feel pressure to write persuasive saeteuk entries because they can influence college outcomes. Some teachers even require students to submit their own drafts for inclusion in the record. This practice, while intended to reflect student strengths more accurately, has fueled a troubling trend: parents stepping in to help — or even ghostwrite — assignments.The growing demand for perfect student records has also created a new niche for the private education industry. Numerous consulting firms now offer services to help families craft saeteuk entries. One parent wrote on an admissions forum that they were quoted 4 million won (roughly $2,900) for six months of ongoing saeteuk support, including two consultations, help with 10 assignments, and unlimited Q&A. By the end of a student’s third year in high school, the total cost of such services can exceed 20 million won.In areas like Daechi-dong, a well-known private education hub in Seoul, many consulting companies openly advertise their success stories, claiming they helped students with poor grades gain admission to prestigious universities through well-crafted student records.Despite the growing focus on saeteuk, some university officials question its actual influence. One professor at a top-ranked university in Seoul, who also serves as a department chair, admitted that while admissions officers do review student records, most entries are generic and unremarkable. “In the end, numerical grades still tend to carry more weight,” the professor said.The result is a system where students and parents scramble to polish every detail of the student record, even though the precise impact of each element remains unclear. What is more consistent, however, is that universities tend to favor students from specialized institutions like science high schools, elite high schools with unique curricula or nationally recognized autonomous private high schools, where saeteuk entries often stand out due to more tailored coursework.Adding to the uncertainty is the recent overhaul of Korea’s grading system. The high school ranking system has shifted from nine tiers to five, starting with current first-year students. The broader definition of the top grade has increased the number of students with perfect transcripts to over 6,000, prompting speculation that even top-ranked students may find it difficult to gain admission to medical schools.Seoul National University recently announced that for the 2028 admission cycle — when current first-years will apply — it will use document-based evaluations to shortlist applicants, then apply equal weights to grades and interviews in final decisions. Even in regular admissions, the university plans to factor in academic competencies, giving 40 percent weight to school records alongside CSAT scores.This structure ensures that no element — standardized testing, classroom grades or the saeteuk — can be ignored. As long as universities rely on such multifaceted evaluations, parents and students will remain anxious. The recent backlash against performance assessments and student record practices may signal the beginning of broader resistance to an admissions system that many believe is overly opaque, unequal and exhausting.