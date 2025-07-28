Democratic Party leadership race turns extreme with anti-opposition rhetoric

As the Democratic Party's Aug. 2 national convention to elect a new leader approaches, candidates are escalating rhetoric in ways that challenge political norms. On July 25, Rep. Park Chan-dae, one of the contenders, held a press conference to call for the expulsion of 45 People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers. He accused them of acting as “human shields” during the January standoff when the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials attempted to execute an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol at his official residence in Hannam-dong.Park submitted a resolution to the National Assembly seeking their expulsion. If passed, it would mark the first expulsion of sitting lawmakers since 1979, when Kim Young-sam, then leader of the New Democratic Party, was expelled under the Yushin regime. That decision triggered the Busan-Masan protests and ultimately led to the assassination of President Park Chung Hee on Oct. 26.While criticism of the PPP's role during the constitutional crisis is politically understandable, calling for mass expulsions is of a different nature. The proposal to expel 45 opposition lawmakers would effectively dismantle the PPP and hand unilateral control of the legislature to the Democratic Party. It is an idea that resembles martial law in its disregard for democratic norms. Moreover, expelling lawmakers requires a two-thirds majority in the Assembly, making such a move politically unfeasible.Observers suggest Park’s move is a strategy to outflank rival Rep. Jung Chung-rae in a contest over who can appeal more strongly to the party's hardline base. But it remains unclear how such radical proposals serve the interests of the Lee Jae Myung administration.Jung has also advanced controversial proposals. Recently, he introduced an amendment to the Constitutional Court Act that would allow the Assembly to request a review of the legality of political parties, clearly aimed at the PPP. In a July 21 Facebook post, Jung claimed that “if Yoon Suk Yeol is sentenced to death or life in prison in his first trial, public calls to disband the PPP will erupt.” This line of reasoning dismisses the legitimacy of the 14.39 million voters who supported the PPP in the last presidential election and poses serious constitutional concerns.Both lawmakers are vying for support from the party’s most hardline members, making increasingly extreme statements. They have even floated the idea of a special court to handle the insurrection case exclusively — a clear violation of the principle of judicial impartiality.A ruling party leader must rise above factional agendas and approach governance with national interest in mind. If either candidate truly intends to treat the PPP as an illegitimate force, pursue mass expulsions or attempt to dissolve it, the result would be a breakdown of political dialogue and a slide toward de facto political civil war. National unity would suffer, and the economy would pay the price.One must ask: After such words are spoken, how will they be taken back once the campaign ends?