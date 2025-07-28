Final week for U.S. tariff talks demands clear-eyed strategy

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

A pivotal week has begun for Korea’s economy as the Aug. 1 deadline for potential U.S. reciprocal tariffs draws near. The outcome of the stalled Korea-U.S. trade negotiations could shape the country’s economic trajectory for years. With Washington ramping up the pressure and engaging in deals with the European Union and China, it remains uncertain whether Seoul can reach an agreement in time.The landscape is far from favorable. Under the threat of steep tariffs, other countries are conceding market access and pledging large-scale investments to secure deals with the United States. Japan, for example, agreed to open its rice market and pledged $550 billion in U.S.-bound investment, leading to a reduction in reciprocal tariffs from 25 to 15 percent. Bloomberg and other outlets report that the EU is also likely to accept a 15 percent tariff on most goods, including automobiles.If Korea fails to strike a deal and secure similar tariff reductions, its export competitiveness could suffer significantly. With manufacturing accounting for 27.6 percent of Korea’s GDP, the worst-case scenario would hit a key pillar of the economy. According to the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP), continued tariff hikes could shrink Korea’s real GDP by 0.3 to 0.4 percent — an estimate that does not yet account for Japan’s reduced tariff rates. Should negotiations fall through, the damage could be even greater.The divide between the two countries remains wide. Korea is reported to have offered more than $100 billion in U.S. investment, energy purchases and defense spending increases. But the United States is demanding commitments closer to $400 billion, along with the lifting of restrictions on beef imports from cattle older than 30 months.President Donald Trump recently cited Australia’s decision to allow imports of U.S. beef as a benchmark, warning that countries refusing to accept American beef will face consequences. His statement suggests that agricultural products, once considered a red line, are now on the negotiating table.The presidential office in Seoul acknowledged that agricultural goods are part of the negotiations, signaling a shift in policy. If opening Korea’s beef market becomes inevitable, careful cost-benefit analysis is essential. Last year, Korea posted a $66.8 billion trade surplus with the United States, while the additional benefit the United States could gain from exporting beef over 30 months of age is estimated at just $175 million — only about 8 percent of Korea’s total beef imports from the United States. Korea remains the only country among those negotiating tariff deals with the United States that maintains the 30-month age limit.While full transparency about negotiation details may not be possible, the government must explain the rationale behind its decisions to the public and to agricultural stakeholders. At the same time, it should prepare concrete compensation and support measures to mitigate the impact of market liberalization.Opening sensitive markets is always painful, but clinging to protectionist stances does not offer a sustainable solution. As the final hours of negotiations approach, Korea must remain focused on minimizing economic damage and maximizing national interest through strategic and clearheaded diplomacy.