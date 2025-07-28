Summer retreat in Chengde: A palace for politics and unity

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

In 1703, Emperor Kangxi of the Qing Dynasty ordered the construction of a summer retreat in Chengde, approximately 350 kilometers north of Beijing. Intended as a seasonal refuge from the capital’s heat, the complex later became a center of imperial governance during the warmer months. Kangxi’s grandson, Emperor Qianlong, expanded the site over several decades, finalizing its current form by 1792.Surrounded by mountains to the northwest and bordered by rivers to the southeast, the site was chosen for its natural defenses. A 3-meter-high (9.8-foot-high) stone wall, stretching more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), encloses a vast 1,510-acre area. Within the complex, the grounds are divided into four distinct zones: the main palace, a lake district, open plains and wooded hills.The main palace functioned as both an administrative hub and a royal residence. Despite its political significance, the buildings remain modest, lacking the opulence of the Forbidden City in Beijing. Rather than gold-glazed tiles, the palace roofs are gray and understated, resembling ordinary dwellings. This restraint highlights the retreat's core architectural emphasis — its integration with nature rather than its structures.The lake district draws inspiration from the Jiangnan-style gardens of the Yangtze River region, such as the famed Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou. The area includes eight lakes, artificial hills, small islands, bridges, pavilions and viewing towers. The nearby plains, reminiscent of Mongolian grasslands, were used for imperial hunts and horse races. Mongolian yurts, or gers, were scattered throughout as auxiliary facilities.The hilly terrain, home to 72 scenic sites, served as a peaceful setting for rest and reading. These landscaped features underscored the Qing emperors’ desire for harmony between governance and the natural world.Beyond aesthetics, Chengde played a critical role in the Qing strategy of managing China’s diverse frontiers. As rulers of Manchu origin, the Qing court relied on alliances with ethnic minorities to maintain power. Chengde became a stage for this “camp-style” diplomacy. Emperors regularly invited tribal leaders for ceremonies and personal diplomacy aimed at securing loyalty.Outside the inner compound, the Qing erected various religious and cultural buildings, particularly Buddhist temples for Mongolian and Tibetan subjects. These structures — collectively known as the “Outer Eight Temples” — blended Han Chinese, Mongolian and Tibetan architectural styles. If the austere inner palace symbolized administrative pragmatism, the diverse outer temples represented unity and inclusion across the empire.