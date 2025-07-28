셀틱 스타 양현준의 노리치 입단 헛소동
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 09:50
The one where Celtic star Yang Hyun-jun signs with Norwich. But doesn't.
셀틱 스타 양현준의 노리치 입단 헛소동
Korea JoongAgn Daily 7면 기사
July 24, Thursday 2025
The small corner of social media where fans of Korean and Scottish football gather was caught in a frenzy Tuesday over a picture of Celtic winger Yang Hyun-jun in a Norwich City shirt, seemingly signaling a move to England for the 23-year-old Korean star.
gather: 모이다
frenzy; 흥분, 광란 상태
지난 화요일(7월 22일) 한국과 스코틀랜드 축구 팬들이 모이는 소셜미디어 생태계의 한 구석은 흥분으로 들끓었다. 셀틱 윙어 양현준이 노리치시티의 유니폼을 입은 사진이 번지며, 23세의 한국 스타가 잉글랜드로 이적하는 것 아니냐는 추측이 쏟아졌기 때문이다.
But the photo was fake. The story was fake. And Yang, who scored in a friendly against Newcastle on Saturday, appears to still be firmly at home with the club in Glasgow.
friendly: 친선경기
firmly: 확고하게, 단단히
하지만 사진은 가짜였다. 이야기 역시 거짓이었다. 토요일 뉴캐슬과의 친선경기에서 골을 넣은 양현준은 여전히 글래스고의 소속팀에 꿋꿋하게 남아 있는 것으로 보인다.
The image, widely shared on X, appears to show Yang wearing a yellow and green Norwich shirt. But it’s heavily blurred, and on closer inspection looks more likely to be AI-generated, lacking the quality you would expect from a modern smartphone.
on closer inspection: 자세히 들여다 보면
AI-generated: AI로 생성된
X에서 널리 공유된 사진은 양현준이 노란색과 초록색의 노리치시티 유니폼을 입고 있는 것처럼 보인다. 그러나 사진은 매우 흐릿하고, 자세히 보면 요즘 스마트폰으로 찍은 사진에서 기대할 만한 선명함이 부족해 AI 생성 이미지일 가능성이 높다.
A widely shared post by @KNTFootball, a Korean national team-focused X account, claimed that the image has been provided by a source and showed “Yang Hyun-jun filmed w/ the Canaries.”
the Canaries: 노리치시티 애칭. 카나리아 새가 상징이다.
한국 축구 국가대표팀을 중심으로 운영되는 X 계정 @KNTFootball은 이 사진을 제보자가 제공한 것이라며, “양현준이 캐너리스와 함께 촬영된 모습”이라고 주장하는 게시물을 올렸다. 이 게시물은 널리 공유됐다.
The post has since been deleted, and the account’s operator, Joel Kim, has posted an apology for not properly verifying the source.
properly: 제대로
verify: 확인하다
이 게시물은 이후 삭제됐고 계정 운영자 조엘 김은 출처를 제대로 확인하지 않았다며 사과문을 올렸다.
The story was picked up by media companies including The Scottish Sun and The Celtic Star, but has since been debunked by Scottish sports journalist Mark Hendry.
pick up: (언론이) 보도하다, 다루다
debunk: 폭로하다, 밝혀내다
스코티시 선, 더 셀틱 스타와 같은 언론사도 이 이야기에 낚여 보도했지만, 스코틀랜드 스포츠 기자 마크 헨드리가 사실이 아님을 밝혀냈다.
“We can reveal the image was not real,” Hendry reported on Tuesday evening.
화요일 밤 헨드리는 “그 사진이 진짜가 아니었다는 사실을 확인했다” 보도했다.
“Sources have confirmed this evening that it was a fake with punters of the mind that it could have been created using AI.”
confirm: 확인하다, 사실을 밝혀주다
punter: 관객, 팬
of the mind that: ~라고 생각하다
그는 “복수의 소식통이 조작된 이미지라고 확인해 주었고, 팬 사이에서는 AI를 이용해 만들었을 것이라는 의견이 있다”고 전했다.
The success of the fake is in part due to the fact that a Yang transfer is within the realm of possibility.
transfer: 이동, 이적
be within the realm of possibility: 충분히 일어날 수 있다
이 가짜 이미지가 통한 이유는 양현준의 이적이 충분히 일어날 수 있는 일이기 때문이다.
Yang has been linked with a number of possible moves this summer and Norwich is on that list, although there has been no indication of a real offer from the English club.
indication: 징후, 조짐
양현준은 올 여름 여러 이적설에서 거론됐고, 노리치시티도 이중 하나다. 다만 이 영국팀이 실제로 어떤 제안을 했다는 조짐은 없었다.
A young winger with mixed results last season — he finished the 2024/25 campaign with six goals and six assists across all competitions, but only saw one league start since February — Yang is perhaps more likely to be transferred outside of Europe’s big five football nations.
Europe’s big five football nations: 유럽 빅5 리그. 잉글랜드, 스페인, 독일, 이탈리아, 프랑스.
지난 시즌 기복이 있었던 이 젊은 윙어는 시즌 전체 대회를 통틀어 6골 6도움을 기록했다. 하지만 2월 이후 리그 선발 출전은 단 한 차례에 그쳤다. 이런 점을 고려하면 유럽 빅5 리그 외 지역으로 이적될 가능성이 더 높아 보인다.
According to Hendry, one option could be Poland’s Ekstraklasa.
option: 선택지, 대안
헨드리에 따르면 폴란드 1부 리그가 대안이 될 수도 있다.
“Yang is considering his options with Legia Warsaw also believed to be keen,” he reports.
consider: 검토하다, 고려하다
to be keen: ~에 관심이 많은
그는 “양현준은 여러 선택지를 검토 중이며, 레기아 바르샤바 역시 그에게 관심이 많은 것으로 알려졌다”고 전했다.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)