Men's nat'l football team hires 2 new coaches in preparation for World Cup

Spurs' Son gets rusty assessment from fansite as transfer rumors swirl

Barcelona, Tottenham, Newcastle set for preseason matches in Korea

Genk's Oh Hyeon-gyu opens scoring account in first match of Belgian season

Related Stories

Oh Hyeon-gyu bags late brace as Genk beat KAA Gent 4-0

Oh Hyeon-gyu scores double in Genk's 2-1 comeback win over Mechelen

Oh Hyeon-gyu rumored to be in talks for Celtic exit to Genk

Oh Hyeon-gyu opens goal account with Genk in 4-0 thrashing of Dender

Oh Hyeon-gyu scores winning goal in Genk's 2-1 victory over Brugge