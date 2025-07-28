Kim Hyo-joo falls short of 2nd LPGA win of season in Scotland

Held back by a couple of late bogeys, Korean veteran Kim Hyo-joo has come up short of her second LPGA title of the season in Scotland.Kim finished as the runner-up at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland, on Sunday, after shooting a four-under 68 in the final round for her four-day total of 18-under 270.Kim, world No. 10, ended up three strokes behind Lottie Woad of England, a former top-ranked amateur playing in her first tournament as a professional. Kim also finished second at the 2023 Women's Scottish Open.The 19 LPGA tournaments this season have all produced different champions, the longest such streak to start a season in the tour's history. Kim, who won the Ford Championship in March, was trying to end that string and become the first multiple LPGA champion of 2025.Kim made four birdies — three straight starting on the par-5 fifth — and a bogey on the front nine and then opened the back nine with back-to-back birdies. The one on the par-3 11th pulled her into a tie for the lead with Woad at 19-under par.Woad birdied the second and third holes before going on a run of nine straight pars.Woad ended that run with a birdie on the par-4 13th, which also helped her claim sole possession of the lead over Kim at 20-under.Kim birdied the par-5 14th to once again draw level with Woad at 20-under.The tournament essentially became a match play between the two co-leaders, with the next closest players, Kim Sei-young of Korea and Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark, sitting at 15-under at that point.Kim blinked first by making a bogey on the par-3 15th and falling to 19-under. Moments later on the 14th green, Woad drained her birdie putt for a two-shot swing and grabbed the lead at 21-under.Kim fell behind by three strokes with her second consecutive bogey on the par-4 16th.Woad gave Kim some opening, however, by pulling her second shot into deep stuff on the 16th en route to her first bogey of the day. It dropped her to 20-under, putting Kim back within two.Needing an eagle on the par-5 18th for a chance to force a playoff against Woad, Kim instead settled for par.Woad then capped her victory with a birdie on the finishing hole, becoming only the third player to win in her first LPGA start as a member of the tour.Kim said she was disappointed not to have come out on top but will try to carry the momentum into the season's final major starting Thursday, the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales."It was still a solid result, and I think it gave me good practice for the next tournament," Kim said. "Hopefully, I will be able to build on this and have a more gratifying finish there."Three other Korean players finished in the top 10, with Kim Sei-young tying for third at 14-under, Lee Mi-hyang tying for eighth at nine-under and Choi Hye-jin tying for 10th at eight-under.Yonhap