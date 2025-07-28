Mid-flight brawl erupts aboard AirAsia plane over noise dispute
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 15:34
Passengers on an AirAsia flight engaged in a violent altercation after a dispute over noise erupted mid-flight, Chinese and British media reported on Sunday.
The incident occurred on July 21 around 6 p.m., when an AirAsia flight departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia en route to Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, China.
After the cabin lights were turned off, a male passenger who was trying to sleep asked a group of women seated behind him to lower their voices. When they ignored his request and continued talking, he lost his temper and reportedly shouted, “You’re stupid, shut up.”
The verbal argument escalated into a physical fight. In a video taken by a passenger, which later circulated online, one woman climbs onto a seat and strikes the man sitting in front of her. The man crouches behind a meal tray in an attempt to shield himself.
Although flight attendants and other passengers intervened to stop the fight, the confrontation continued for some time. The woman only ceased her assault after a crew member physically pulled her away.
“The women were speaking loudly in the dark, and the man asked them to quiet down," a witness said. "Then the woman and her friends began attacking him.”
Despite the midair chaos, the plane arrived in Chengdu as scheduled and without delays. Authorities took the individuals involved into custody upon landing.
Police at the airport later issued administrative detention orders to the man and two of the women. Authorities also fined two others involved in the altercation.
AirAsia said its cabin crew “handled the situation promptly and professionally following standard safety procedures” and confirmed that the flight schedule, including the return leg, remained unaffected.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)