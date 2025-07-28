Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches missiles attacks on Ukraine
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 12:16
Polish and allied aircraft were activated on Monday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched missiles strikes targeting western Ukraine, near the border with the Poland, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.
At 1:30 GMT, most of Ukraine was under air raid alerts following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
