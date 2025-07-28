 Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches missiles attacks on Ukraine
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches missiles attacks on Ukraine

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 12:16
 
Service members of Ukraine's 48th Separate Artillery Brigade load a shell into a 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine on July 27. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Service members of Ukraine's 48th Separate Artillery Brigade load a shell into a 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine on July 27. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Polish and allied aircraft were activated on Monday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched missiles strikes targeting western Ukraine, near the border with the Poland, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.
 
At 1:30 GMT, most of Ukraine was under air raid alerts following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks. 
 

Related Article


Reuters
tags Poland Russia Ukraine aircraft

More in World

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches missiles attacks on Ukraine

Yemen's Houthis threaten to target ships linked to firms dealing with Israeli ports

George Lucas tells Comic-Con crowd his new museum will be 'a temple to the people's art'

At least 3 killed and others injured in train derailment in southern Germany

U.S., EU trade deal wards off further escalation but will raise costs for companies, consumers

Related Stories

Poland declined Ukraine’s request for South Korean weapons transfer

Bumpy road ahead for EU expansion (KOR)

Ukraine will propose a limited cease-fire during talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia, officials say

U.S. arms flow to Ukraine again as the Kremlin mulls cease-fire proposal

Refugees from Ukraine face struggles in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)