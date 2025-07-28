U.S. official says EU agreed to 15% tariffs on automobiles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 09:13
European Union leaders agreed to 15 percent tariffs on automobiles, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals and accepted that the United States would stick to 50 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum, a U.S. administration official said on Sunday, adding the EU wanted to continue discussing steel and aluminum tariffs.
President Donald Trump suggested that the EU buy $1 trillion of U.S. energy during his term, but the deal was settled at $750 billion, according to the official, who also said the EU agreed to open markets to all but a few products.
The United States struck a framework trade agreement with the European Union on Sunday.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
