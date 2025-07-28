U.S. official says EU agreed to 15% tariffs on automobiles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals

European Union leaders agreed to 15 percent tariffs on automobiles, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals and accepted that the United States would stick to 50 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum, a U.S. administration official said on Sunday, adding the EU wanted to continue discussing steel and aluminum tariffs.President Donald Trump suggested that the EU buy $1 trillion of U.S. energy during his term, but the deal was settled at $750 billion, according to the official, who also said the EU agreed to open markets to all but a few products.The United States struck a framework trade agreement with the European Union on Sunday.Reuters