 U.S. official says EU agreed to 15% tariffs on automobiles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals
Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 09:13
Containers are loaded to wait for shipment at a terminal, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 30 percent tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union starting on Aug. 1, south of Berlin, Germany on July 14. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

European Union leaders agreed to 15 percent tariffs on automobiles, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals and accepted that the United States would stick to 50 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum, a U.S. administration official said on Sunday, adding the EU wanted to continue discussing steel and aluminum tariffs.
 

President Donald Trump suggested that the EU buy $1 trillion of U.S. energy during his term, but the deal was settled at $750 billion, according to the official, who also said the EU agreed to open markets to all but a few products.
 
The United States struck a framework trade agreement with the European Union on Sunday.
 
 

 

Reuters
