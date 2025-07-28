 Yemen's Houthis threaten to target ships linked to firms dealing with Israeli ports
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Yemen's Houthis threaten to target ships linked to firms dealing with Israeli ports

Published: 28 Jul. 2025, 11:14
Protesters hold up weapons as they join thousands of people, mainly Houthi supporters, during a rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen July 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Protesters hold up weapons as they join thousands of people, mainly Houthi supporters, during a rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen July 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday they would target any ships belonging to companies that do business with Israeli ports, regardless of their nationalities, as part of what they called the fourth phase of their military operations against Israel.
 
In a televised statement, the Houthis' military spokesperson warned that ships would be attacked if companies ignored their warnings, regardless of their destination.
 

Related Article

 
"The Yemeni Armed Forces call on all countries, if they want to avoid this escalation, to pressure the enemy to halt its aggression and lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip," he added.
 
Since Israel's war in Gaza began in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have been attacking ships they deem as bound or linked to Israel in what they say are acts of solidarity with Palestinians.
 
In May, the United States announced a surprise deal with the Houthis where it agreed to stop a bombing campaign against them in return for an end to shipping attacks, though the Houthis said the deal did not include sparing Israel. 
 
 

 

Reuters
tags Yemen Houthi

More in World

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches missiles attacks on Ukraine

Yemen's Houthis threaten to target ships linked to firms dealing with Israeli ports

George Lucas tells Comic-Con crowd his new museum will be 'a temple to the people's art'

At least 3 killed and others injured in train derailment in southern Germany

U.S., EU trade deal wards off further escalation but will raise costs for companies, consumers

Related Stories

U.S. and Iran-backed Houthis both vow escalation after airstrikes target rebels in Yemen

North Korea blasts U.S. 'hooliganism' after American strikes in Yemen

Israel attacks three Yemeni ports and power plant, Israeli military says

Israel launches airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, and Houthis launch missile at Israel

Trump warns Iran it will face 'consequences' of further attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)