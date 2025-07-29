 Daily FX turnover hits record high in Q2 on foreign investment, currency volatility
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Daily FX turnover hits record high in Q2 on foreign investment, currency volatility

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 16:52 Updated: 29 Jul. 2025, 17:07
A clerk checks U.S. dollar notes at a center of Hana Bank in Seoul on Dec. 19 in 2024. [Yonhap]

A clerk checks U.S. dollar notes at a center of Hana Bank in Seoul on Dec. 19 in 2024. [Yonhap]

Daily foreign exchange trading by banks in Korea reached an all-time high in the second quarter on increasing foreign investment in domestic securities and exchange rate volatility, central bank data showed Tuesday.
 
Daily foreign exchange turnover, including the trading of derivatives, averaged $82.16 billion during the April-June period, up 12.9 percent from the first quarter, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 
It marked the largest quarterly figure since the central bank began compiling relevant data under the current statistical standards in 2008.
 
“The increase was due to exchange rate volatility and increased trading by foreign investors in domestic securities,” a BOK official said.
 
“Since the extension of foreign exchange market trading hours in July last year, trading volume has steadily increased,” he added.
 
The daily average turnover for foreign exchange derivatives advanced 10.2 percent from the previous quarter to $49.39 billion in the second quarter, while the average daily spot foreign exchange trading volume surged 17.3 percent on quarter to $32.77 billion, the data showed.
 
 

Yonhap
tags korea foreign exchange trading high

More in Finance

Seoul shares hit 4-year high despite U.S. tariff uncertainty

Daily FX turnover hits record high in Q2 on foreign investment, currency volatility

Kospi opens lower amid U.S. tariff concerns

Kospi up for 4th day on Samsung gains amid U.S. tariff caution

DP proposes bill on stablecoins in move to realize Lee campaign pledge

Related Stories

Foreign exchange reserves dip for a third consecutive month

Foreign reserves fall in August on strong dollar

Won drops to 2023 lows on renewed inflation concerns

U.S. redesignates Korea on currency watch list

Korea's forex reserves record first rebound in three months
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)