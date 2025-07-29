 Kospi opens lower amid U.S. tariff concerns
Kospi opens lower amid U.S. tariff concerns

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 10:01
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on July 29. [YONHAP]

Shares opened sharply lower Tuesday as investors await a potential deal in high-stakes tariff talks with the United States, with just three days remaining before the negotiation deadline.
 
The Kospi shed 24.34 points, or 0.76 percent, to 3,185.18 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Last-minute negotiations are underway between Seoul and Washington to reach a deal on the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's aggressive tariff scheme before the Aug. 1 deadline.
 
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol was scheduled to depart for Washington later in the day to meet with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
 
In a rare move, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo have even traveled to Scotland to engage with their U.S. counterparts, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who had been accompanying Trump.
 
Most top-cap shares traded lower.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.21 percent following sharp gains in the previous session, while chip giant SK hynix lost 1.91 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.26 percent, and chemical giant LG Chem tumbled 3.04 percent.
 
Carmakers opened lower. Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.37 percent, and its sister affiliate Kia edged down 0.19 percent.
 
But defense giant Hanwha Aerospace rose 1.26 percent, and leading financial firm KB Financial advanced 1.18 percent.
 
Top online portal operator Naver climbed 1.17 percent, while leading steelmaker Posco dove 3.41 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,391.65 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 0.7 percent from the previous session of 1,382 won.

Yonhap
