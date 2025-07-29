 Air Busan relocates counters to Incheon International Airport Terminal 2
Air Busan relocates counters to Incheon International Airport Terminal 2

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 17:07
A passenger receives assistance from an Air Busan employee on navigating to the airline's new gates at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport [AIR BUSAN]

Air Busan has relocated its counters to Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 from its previous location at Terminal 1.
 
The airline announced that flights that have arrived since midnight on Monday have used Terminal 2. Passengers on the first outbound flight on Tuesday, flight BX156 bound for Fukuoka, Japan, checked in at counters E11 to E20 in Terminal 2.
 

Air Seoul is also scheduled to begin operating out of Terminal 2 from Sept. 9, while Asiana Airlines plans to relocate to Terminal 2 in mid-January next year.
 
To prevent confusion among passengers, Air Busan intensified prenotification efforts once the terminal change was confirmed. Information was disseminated through promotional materials at check-in counters, airport kiosks, the official website and mobile app, social media channels and text messages and alerts sent to ticketed passengers.
 
To assist travelers who may mistakenly arrive at Terminal 1, Air Busan will operate emergency shuttle services in cooperation with Incheon International Airport Corporation for a period of one month.
 
“With the move to Terminal 2, we expect a significant improvement in convenience for Air Busan passengers using Incheon Airport, particularly in check-in and immigration procedures,” said an Air Busan official.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
Air Busan relocates counters to Incheon International Airport Terminal 2

