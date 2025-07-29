 Korea's Celltrion says tapped to buy U.S. pharma factory to offset tariff risk
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korea's Celltrion says tapped to buy U.S. pharma factory to offset tariff risk

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 12:01
Celltrion's booth at the 2025 Bio International Convention in Boston is seen on June 20. [YONHAP]

Celltrion's booth at the 2025 Bio International Convention in Boston is seen on June 20. [YONHAP]

 
Korean pharmaceutical firm Celltrion said on Tuesday that in an attempt to offset the risk of U.S. tariffs, it had become the preferred bidder to acquire a U.S. manufacturing factory from an unnamed global pharmaceutical company.
 
Celltrion's Founder and Chief Executive Seo Jung-jin told a briefing it planned to invest 700 billion won ($503.78 million) in the acquisition and operation of the factory, without giving a breakdown of the figure.
 

Related Article

 
The company could make an additional investment ranging from 300 billion won to 700 billion won depending on U.S. tariff policy.
 
The U.S. has been conducting a national security investigation into the pharmaceutical sector and President Donald Trump said earlier this month that pharmaceutical tariffs could be as high as 200 percent.
 
He expected the tariffs to offer "opportunities" by increasing drug prices and reducing competition, thus improving profitability.
 
Celltrion said it would not disclose further details, including the name of the seller and its location, until the signing of the final agreement, which is expected in early October.

Reuters
tags Korea Celltrion tariffs

More in Industry

Korea's Celltrion says tapped to buy U.S. pharma factory to offset tariff risk

European chamber warns 'Yellow Envelope Bill' may drive businesses out of Korean market

Business owners face pressure as customers demand cash refunds for state-issued consumer coupons

As tensions rise in the Middle East, Korea spies opportunity for K-defense exports

Despite exclusion, major retailers launch sales with foot traffic expected to spike

Related Stories

Celltrion's SteQeyma approved to treat inflammatory disease in Britain

Celltrion's Q4 net profit nosedives 99.4% on biosimilar slump

Celltrion completes merger with Celltrion Healthcare

Celltrion companies soar after founder says Celltrion Holdings will list on Nasdaq

Celltrion establishes Vietnamese office, eyes sale approvals by end of year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)