Over 20 million Koreans use video streaming apps in June with Netflix on top

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 16:48 Updated: 29 Jul. 2025, 16:50
A Netflix logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

The number of video streaming service users in Korea remained above 20 million in June, according to data released Tuesday.
 
The monthly active users (MAUs) of major over-the-top media service apps came to 20.9 million in June, up 8.1 percent from 19.3 million a year earlier, according to data compiled by industry tracker Wiseapp Retail.
 

The figure first surpassed the 20 million mark in January last year and has remained above the level since then, except for the temporary dip in June 2024, according to the data.
 
Netflix remained the dominant player in the market with 13.9 million MAUs, accounting for about 40 percent of the total. It was followed by Coupang Play with 7.3 million and Tving with 5.7 million users.

