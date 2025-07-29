Over 20 million Koreans use video streaming apps in June with Netflix on top
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 18:02
-
JIN MIN-JI
The monthly active users (MAUs) of major streaming services came to 20.9 million in June, up 8.1 percent from 19.3 million a year earlier, according to data compiled by industry tracker WiseApp.
The figure first surpassed the 20 million mark in January of last year and has remained above the level since then, except for the temporary dip in June 2024, according to the data.
Netflix remained the dominant player in the market with 13.9 million MAUs, accounting for about 40 percent of the total. It was followed by Coupang Play with 7.3 million and Tving with 5.7 million users.
