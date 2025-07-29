Blackpink's Jennie named honorary tourism ambassador for Seoul
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 15:05
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Blackpink member Jennie has been appointed as the honorary ambassador to promote tourism in Seoul this year, the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organization said Tuesday.
A teaser for the campaign with the singer will be released at 2 p.m. on Thursday via YouTube.
Under the slogan “Absolutely in Seoul,” the campaign will comprise two promotional videos and an interview.
The first video is titled “Daltokki,” which is the Korean word for “moon rabbit,” a common figure in Asian folklore. Jennie will be shown visiting popular tourist spots in Seoul, including Gyeongbok Palace, Nodeul Island and the Seongsu-dong neighborhood.
The second video, titled “Seoul City,” features Jennie’s song of the same name from her recent album, “Ruby.”
The upcoming campaign videos will be broadcast on digital billboards and television channels worldwide, including in the United States and Australia.
Jennie has achieved commercial success with her first solo full-length album, “Ruby,” released in March, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
