 Blackpink's Jennie named honorary tourism ambassador for Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Life & Style

print dictionary print

Blackpink's Jennie named honorary tourism ambassador for Seoul

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 15:05
Blackpink member Jennie has been appointed as the honorary ambassador to promote tourism in Seoul for 2025. [SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Blackpink member Jennie has been appointed as the honorary ambassador to promote tourism in Seoul for 2025. [SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

 
Blackpink member Jennie has been appointed as the honorary ambassador to promote tourism in Seoul this year, the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organization said Tuesday.
 
A teaser for the campaign with the singer will be released at 2 p.m. on Thursday via YouTube.
 

Related Article

Under the slogan “Absolutely in Seoul,” the campaign will comprise two promotional videos and an interview.
 
The first video is titled “Daltokki,” which is the Korean word for “moon rabbit,” a common figure in Asian folklore. Jennie will be shown visiting popular tourist spots in Seoul, including Gyeongbok Palace, Nodeul Island and the Seongsu-dong neighborhood.
 
Blackpink member Jennie has been appointed as the honorary ambassador to promote tourism in Seoul for 2025. [SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Blackpink member Jennie has been appointed as the honorary ambassador to promote tourism in Seoul for 2025. [SEOUL TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

 
The second video, titled “Seoul City,” features Jennie’s song of the same name from her recent album, “Ruby.”
 
The upcoming campaign videos will be broadcast on digital billboards and television channels worldwide, including in the United States and Australia.
 
Jennie has achieved commercial success with her first solo full-length album, “Ruby,” released in March, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags jennie seoul tourism ambassador

More in Life & Style

Blackpink's Jennie named honorary tourism ambassador for Seoul

Run with Mickey and Minnie at the inaugural Disney Run Seoul marathon

[WHY] Popular pups: Why Koreans like certain tiny dog breeds

Summer ready: Seoul's districts unveil creative solutions to help residents handle the heat

Rain or shine: Sun umbrella use picks up among men and women amid summer heat

Related Stories

Dreaming of Davos and Vegas, Seoul boosts investment in MICE tourism

Korea collaborates with manga artist to attract Japanese tourists

Culture Ministry to invest 1.3 trillion won in tourism this year

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul opens its doors in Songpa

[INTERVIEW] Sofitel CEO embraces sustainable luxury
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)