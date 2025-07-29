President stresses 'national interest' as his own party opposes agricultural opening (KOR)

In Scotland on Sunday, the European Union (EU) followed Japan in concluding a trade agreement with the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the reciprocal tariff rate on EU goods, previously expected to be 30 percent, would instead be reduced to 15 percent — the same level applied to Japan. The United States is scheduled to negotiate with China on July 28 and 29, leaving Korea among the last major countries still engaged in talks.President Trump revealed that the EU had agreed to purchase $750 billion worth of U.S. energy and invest an additional $600 billion in the U.S. economy. In the case of Japan, he stated that the country would invest $550 billion at his request. By contrast, Korea’s proposed investment of $100 billion falls far short, even accounting for the differences in economic scale. The Korean government now faces mounting pressure to finalize a deal with the United States before the deadline, ideally at or below the 15 percent tariff level achieved by Japan and Europe.A major sticking point in the talks is the issue of agricultural market access. Woo Sang-ho, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, acknowledged on July 28 that “the United States is indeed requesting greater market opening.” While he stressed the government’s efforts to protect domestic industries, it remains unclear what outcome those efforts will yield.What is more concerning is the ruling party’s stance. In a televised debate on July 27, Democratic Party (DP) leadership candidates Jung Chung-rae and Park Chan-dae both opposed lifting the current restriction on U.S. beef imports for cattle over 30 months of age — an issue the Trump administration considers highly sensitive. Meanwhile, DP lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee issued a statement expressing “deep regret over attempts to sacrifice agriculture in trade negotiations.” Rather than supporting the government’s negotiation strategy, the ruling party is acting more like an opposition bloc.This raises questions about whether the ruling party fully grasps what is at stake. Since April, U.S. tariffs of 25 percent on Korean automobiles have contributed to a 10.8 percent year-on-year decline in passenger car exports during the first half of the year. Without a successful trade deal, Korean automakers like Hyundai and Kia risk falling behind Toyota and Mercedes-Benz in the U.S. market due to higher prices. Export losses would inevitably hurt employment.President Lee Jae Myung has consistently emphasized that “national interest must be the guiding principle” in the tariff negotiations, calling for a pragmatic and measured approach. It is time for the government and ruling party to make clear-eyed decisions and explain their necessity to the public and stakeholders. During the 2007 Korea-U.S. FTA negotiations, then-President Roh Moo-hyun faced fierce protests and even hunger strikes by senior lawmakers in his own party, yet reaffirmed his commitment to concluding the deal. To manage the fallout of any new agreement, today’s leadership must show greater responsibility and cohesion than it has so far.일본에 이어 유럽연합(EU)이 지난 27일(현지시간) 미국과의 무역협정을 타결했다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 30%로 예고했던 EU에 대한 상호관세를 15%로 낮췄다. 일본과 같은 수준이다. 미국 정부는 28~29일 중국과 협상을 벌인다. 주요 국가 중 한국이 가장 막판까지 몰렸다. 트럼프 대통령은 “EU가 7500억 달러(약 1038조원) 규모의 에너지를 구매하기로 했고, 미국에 6000억 달러(약 830조원)를 추가로 투자하기로 했다”고 밝혔다. 일본과 합의할 땐 “일본이 내 지시에 따라 미국에 5500억 달러(약 760조원)를 투자할 것”이라고 공개했다. 경제 규모의 차이를 고려해도 우리나라가 제시한 투자 규모 1000억 달러와는 간극이 크다. 우리 정부로서는 이런 압박을 이겨내고 며칠 남지 않은 협상 시한 내에 일본·EU 수준(15%) 이하로 타결해야 하는 부담을 안게 됐다.대미 협상의 중요한 쟁점이 농축산물 개방이다. 우상호 대통령실 정무수석은 어제(28일) “미국의 개방 요구가 있는 것은 사실”이라고 밝혔다. 국내 산업 보호를 위해 정부로서 최선을 다하고 있다는 설명이지만 어떤 결실로 이어질지는 미지수다. 불안한 것은 여당의 현실 인식이다. 당대표에 출마한 정청래·박찬대 후보는 지난 27일 TV토론에서 30개월 이상 소고기 수입은 안 된다고 입을 모았다. 트럼프 정부가 예민하게 다뤄 온 이슈에 대해 공개적으로 반감을 표출한 셈이다. 국회 농림축산식품해양수산위원회 소속 민주당 의원들은 “농업을 통상 협상의 희생양으로 만들려고 하는 작금의 상황에 깊은 유감”이라는 성명을 냈다. 정부의 협상 전략을 지원해야 할 여당이 마치 야당처럼 행동하고 있다.이런 행태는 이번 협상이 우리 경제에 어떤 영향을 미칠지 알고는 있는지 의문을 낳게 한다. 미국이 지난 4월부터 25%의 품목별 관세를 부과한 승용차의 올 상반기 수출액이 전년 대비 10.8%나 줄었다. 관세 협상에 실패하면 현대차·기아차가 미국 시장에서 토요타·벤츠보다 비싼 값으로 경쟁해야 한다는 분석이 나온다. 수출 타격은 고용에도 악영향을 미친다.이 대통령은 관세 협상에서 “가장 중요한 원칙은 국익”이라며 신중한 접근을 강조해 왔다. 어젠 “미국과의 협의에 총력전으로 임하고 있다”는 설명도 했다. 어떤 선택이 국익을 위한 길인지 냉정한 손익 계산이 필요한 때다. 그 선택의 불가피성을 국민과 이해관계자에게 설명하고, 관련 대책을 고민하는 것이 정부와 여당의 책임이다. 2007년 한·미 FTA 당시 극렬 시위가 벌어지고 일부 여당 중진들이 단식까지 벌였지만, 노무현 당시 대통령은 “한·미 FTA 협상을 반드시, 조속히 체결하겠다”는 입장을 거듭 밝혔다. 협상 후 닥칠 혼란 극복을 위해서도 정부와 여당은 지금보다 더 책임 있는 모습을 보여주기 바란다.