The Katsura-Taft agreement and its enduring lessons (KOR)

In 1905, a covert understanding between Japan and the United States helped reshape the geopolitical fate of East Asia. Known as the Katsura-Taft Agreement, it underscored the vulnerability of the Korean Empire amid shifting power dynamics and highlighted the strategic priorities of emerging imperial powers.Katsura Taro, then Japan’s prime minister, was a former military officer from the Choshu domain who played a key role in the Meiji Restoration and led Japan to victory in the Russo-Japanese War. William Howard Taft, at the time the U.S. Secretary of War under President Theodore Roosevelt, had previously served as governor of the newly annexed U.S. colony of the Philippines. He would go on to become the 27th president of the United States in 1909.The two men met in Tokyo on July 27, 1905. Their conversations were summarized in a memorandum dated July 29, now commonly referred to as the Katsura-Taft Agreement. While the document was never formally ratified as a treaty, its contents revealed mutual understanding on key imperial interests.The memorandum centered on three main points. First, Japan would recognize U.S. control over the Philippines. Second, the United States and Britain would maintain amicable relations with Japan. Third — and most consequential for Korea — Taft acknowledged Japan’s claim to exercise control over Korea’s foreign affairs.Though Taft reportedly said he could not formally guarantee such an endorsement, he nevertheless expressed that it was reasonable for Japan, the victor of the Russo-Japanese War, to secure influence over Korea. He added that President Roosevelt would likely agree with his assessment.Japanese historians often view the memorandum as an informal agreement, while U.S. scholars tend to downplay it as a side conversation. Regardless of interpretation, the outcome was clear: Korea was left isolated and powerless, caught between imperial ambitions and lacking allies.At the time, the Korean Empire lacked both military strength and diplomatic foresight. Unable to deter Japan alone, it sought help from Qing China and later Russia, entangling its people in repeated turmoil. Hopes for U.S. support proved futile, as U.S. interests lay elsewhere.One hundred and twenty years later, Korea has become one of the world’s top 10 economies and a military power in its own right. Yet, in today’s more complex global landscape, the question remains: Is Korea equipped with the strategic thinking needed to ensure its continued survival and prosperity?일본 총리 가쓰라 다로(왼쪽 사진)는 조슈(長州) 출신이었다. 메이지 유신에 한몫을 하고, 청일 전쟁에서 군인으로서 활약한 후 1901년 총리가 되어 러일 전쟁을 승리로 이끌었다. 윌리엄 하워드 태프트(오른쪽)는 시어도어 루스벨트 미국 대통령의 재임 시절인 1904년 전쟁부 장관에 임명됐다. 그는 앞서 미국의 식민지가 된 필리핀을 다스리는 총독을 지냈고, 1909년 공화당 소속으로 루스벨트 대통령의 뒤를 이어 미국 27대 대통령에 올랐다.두 사람은 1905년 7월 27일 일본 총리와 미 대통령 특사로 도쿄에서 만났다. 두 사람의 대화는 이틀 후인 7월 29일 각서(memorandum) 형식으로 정리됐다. ‘가쓰라-태프트 밀약’이었다.핵심은 세 가지였다. 첫째 일본은 미국의 필리핀 지배를 인정할 것. 둘째 미국과 영국은 일본과 원만한 관계를 지속할 것. 셋째 대한제국의 외교권을 일본이 행사하는 것에 미국이 수긍할 것. 문제는 세 번째 항목이었다. 태프트는 본인이 장담할 수 있는 사안이 아니라고 전제하면서도, 러일 전쟁의 승자인 일본이 대한제국의 외교권을 확보하는 것은 타당하며, 루스벨트 대통령도 자신의 의견에 동의할 것이라고 말했다. 일본 역사학계는 ‘협정’으로 보지만 미국 역사학계는 ‘여담’으로 취급하고 싶어하는 사건이다.어떤 각도에서 바라보건 교훈은 크게 다르지 않다. 대한제국은 힘이 없었고 국제 정세에도 어두웠다. 일본을 직접 물리칠 역량도 없이, 청나라와 러시아를 끌어들이려다 온 백성을 도탄에 빠뜨렸다. 나아가 우리 편을 들어줄 리 없는 미국에 기대어 공짜 독립을 얻으려 했다.그로부터 120년이 지났다. 대한민국은 세계 10위권의 경제 대국이자 군사 강국으로 부상했다. 하지만 한층 복잡해진 국제 관계에서 국가의 생존과 번영을 지킬 수 있는 전략적 사고를 하고 있는 것인지 자문하지 않을 수 없다.