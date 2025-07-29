 Astro to debut new subunit ZooniZini next month with members MJ and Jinjin
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Astro to debut new subunit ZooniZini next month with members MJ and Jinjin

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 11:34
Teaser images for ZooniZini, Astro's latest subunit [FANTAGIO]

Teaser images for ZooniZini, Astro's latest subunit [FANTAGIO]

 
Boy band Astro is set to debut a new subunit named ZooniZini on Aug. 13, agency Fantagio said Tuesday.
 
Comprised of members MJ and Jinjin, the subunit will release its first EP “DICE” the same day.
 

Related Article

 
MJ has the main vocalist role within Astro. He released the solo album “Happy Virus” in 2021 and has participated in the soundtracks for television drama series like KBS’s “My Only One” (2018-19), Channel A’s “Eccentric! Chef Moon” (2020) and KBS’s “Dare to Love Me” (2024).
 
Jinjin is the leader and main rapper of Astro. He has released several self-composed songs through the “Jin Lab” project such as “Good Enough” (2024), “For Me” (2024), “You” (2024) and “Runaway” (2024).
 
The pair are also active as musical actors. MJ appeared in “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (2020) and “Jack the Ripper” (2021-22) and Jinjin was in “Dream High” (2023) and “Crash Landing on You” (2024).
 
Astro debuted in 2016 with the EP “Spring Up.” The band has four members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo and Yoon San-ha.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags astro mj jinjin zoonizini

More in K-pop

Astro to debut new subunit ZooniZini next month with members MJ and Jinjin

Blackpink's Jennie signs with Alta Music Group

BTS's 'Permission to Dance on Stage - Live ' climbs into top 10 of Billboard 200 albums chart

Kai to end solo tour with three encore concerts in Seoul in September

BoyNextDoor closes the curtains on 'Knock On Vol.1' Asia tour

Related Stories

Four members of boy band Astro renew contracts with Fantagio

Astro's JinJin to release solo single on Thursday with KozyPop

Astro’s MJ releases teaser images ahead of his solo debut

Jinjin & Rocky to release their first EP 'Restore' later today

Paul McCartney's personal photographer says career was a coincidence

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)