 Blackpink's Jennie signs with Alta Music Group
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 11:32
Blackpink member Jennie [ODD ATELIER]

Blackpink member Jennie has signed with Alta Music Group, founded by former Spotify executive Jeremy Erlich, according to a recent Variety report.
 
Erlich was previously the global head of music at the music streaming company, and worked at Universal Music Group and Interscope Geffen A&M.
 

Alta Music Group announced its partnership with Jennie’s agency Odd Atelier as well as The Black Label, home to K-pop acts Allday Project, Jeon Somi, Rosé and Meovv, the latter of which for distribution and label service purposes.
 
Erlich described Alta in a statement as “a best-in-class team focused solely on supporting our artists and the music they create. Everything else does not matter.”
 
Jennie has seen commercial success with her first solo full-length album “Ruby,” which was released in March, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
