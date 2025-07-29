Blackpink's Jennie signs with Alta Music Group
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 11:32
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Blackpink member Jennie has signed with Alta Music Group, founded by former Spotify executive Jeremy Erlich, according to a recent Variety report.
Erlich was previously the global head of music at the music streaming company, and worked at Universal Music Group and Interscope Geffen A&M.
Alta Music Group announced its partnership with Jennie’s agency Odd Atelier as well as The Black Label, home to K-pop acts Allday Project, Jeon Somi, Rosé and Meovv, the latter of which for distribution and label service purposes.
Erlich described Alta in a statement as “a best-in-class team focused solely on supporting our artists and the music they create. Everything else does not matter.”
Jennie has seen commercial success with her first solo full-length album “Ruby,” which was released in March, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
