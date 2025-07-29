Malaysian Paralympic athletes thank G-dragon for invitation to world tour
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 19:15
- KIM JU-YEON
Paralympic Council Malaysia, the Southeast Asian country's national committee for disabled athletes, thanked G-Dragon for inviting members to the rapper and singer's concert held in Kuala Lumpur in a heartfelt social media post last week.
In an Instagram post on July 21, the committee thanked G-Dragon and the JusPeace Foundation for inviting eight Paralympic athletes to the singer's "Übermensch" concert at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Malaysia's capital city on July 20.
The athletes were "honored to be part of this special moment, where music, passion and perseverance came together in a celebration of resilience and inclusion," the post read.
"Your gesture reminded us that the power of sport and the power of music can truly change lives. Thank you for seeing and celebrating our athletes, both on and off the field."
The JusPeace Foundation was founded by G-Dragon on Aug. 8, 2024, as part of the singer's mission to "encourage people and bring peace through music," according to his agency, Galaxy Corporation. G-Dragon currently serves as the foundation's honorary chairman, while Choi Yong-ho, CEO of Galaxy, serves as the foundation's chair of the board.
G-Dragon is currently on his "Übermensch" global world tour, the singer's fourth, which accompanied his third full-length album of the same name. The tour consists of 30 shows across regions in Asia, Oceania, North America and Europe.
The JusPeace Foundation had also invited Paralympic athletes to G-Dragon's concert in Osaka, Japan, on May 25, Galaxy Corporation said in a press release on Tuesday.
