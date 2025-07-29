 Music producer R.Tee creates new independent label
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 15:03
Logo for producer R.Tee's independent label, RTST Label [RTST LABEL]

Producer R.Tee, who created hit songs by Blackpink and Big Bang, has founded an independent label, called RTST Label.
 
The announcement was made on Monday.
 

Producer R.Tee [RTST LABEL]

“In addition to music, I have plans to support and nurture talented artists in other fields. Please look forward to the new challenges we will undertake with RTST Label,” R.Tee said in a statement, citing DJing as an example.
 
R.Tee has worked with popular K-pop acts including aespa’s Winter, Winner, iKON, Treasure and Jeon Somi. He produced the songs “Fxxk It” (2016) by Big Bang, “Playing with Fire” (2016), “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” (2018), “Kill This Love” (2019) and “Lovesick Girls” (2020) by Blackpink and “Money” (2021) by Blackpink member Lisa.
 
He also appeared on season 11 of Mnet’s rap competition show “Show Me the Money” (2012-) in 2022, producing the season’s featured songs including “My Way” and “Ugly Duckling.”
 
R.Tee is set to release a new single called “Damdadi” in August, sung by Soyeon of girl group i-dle.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
