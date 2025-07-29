Yena back with 'Yena-core' aesthetics for 'Blooming Wings' EP
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 19:14
- SHIN HA-NEE
With frilly dresses and youthful school uniforms, singer Yena brought her signature girlish charm — so-called “Yena-core” aesthetics — up a notch in her latest and fourth EP “Blooming Wings,” drawing listeners into a whimsical world of romance manga.
“I’ve been told ‘Yena-core’ is something only I can bring to life,” Yena said during a press showcase held in central Seoul on Thursday.
While admitting with a laugh that “I’m not sure how I can describe ‘Yena-core,’” the singer said that she feels most like herself on stage.
“My style, therefore, is all about being happy and giving my best while performing on stage,” she said.
“Blooming Wings” marks Yena’s first new release in 10 months since her third EP “Nemo Nemo” (2024). The new album features five songs: the lead track, “Being a Good Girl Hurts,” along with B-sides “Drama Queen,” “Hello, Goodbye,” “Anyone But You” and “364.”
“Being a Good Girl Hurts” follows the story of a girl who gives everything to someone she cares about, but ends up brokenhearted. Yena participated in writing the lyrics for the song.
Her performance of the album’s lead track brings to mind a high school musical, with stage curtains adding theatrical flair.
“I wanted the stage performance to feel like a musical or a scene from an anime,” Yena said.
The music video for the lead track also has a cinematic vibe. Featuring actor Lee Do-hyun as a male lead elevated the music video into a romantic movie, according to Yena.
Recalling her recent appearance in Jin’s solo fan concert, Yena revealed that the opportunity to feature in the BTS member’s song, “Loser,” came as a surprise.
Jin’s team reached out to Yena, as she was the first person who came to mind for a featured artist.
“I was so shocked and grateful because it felt like my authenticity as a solo artist had resonated with people.”
Yena, whose real name is Choi Ye-na, is a former member of the disbanded girl group IZ*ONE. She is known for songs such as “Smiley” (2022) and “Hate Rodrigo” (2023).
At this point in her career, the priority is less about chart performance and more about creating lasting joy on stage with her fans.
“I hope that my fans and listeners will hear this album and think, ‘Oh, so this is why it took 10 months,'” she said. “Just like the title ‘Blooming Wings,’ I’ll spread my wings to the fullest and continue to do my best.”
