As tensions rise in the Middle East, Korea spies opportunity for K-defense exports
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 07:00
Expectations are growing for a surge in Korean defense exports to the Middle East, as President Lee Jae Myung actively pitches K-defense to regional leaders amid rising security tensions in the region.
President Lee, on July 22, emphasized "cooperation in advanced industries such as AI and defense, as well as other various fields such as sports" during his first phone call with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
A few days earlier, in a July 17 call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he discussed further cooperation in defense, nuclear energy and green energy. These calls came shortly after Lee declared on July 8 — Korea’s first official Defense Industry Day — that his administration would “do its utmost without being labeled arms dealers,” while still aggressively supporting defense exports.
"The president appears to be leveraging the [Middle East]'s rising demand for arms as an opportunity to expand Korean exports," noted a defense industry executive. “With instability growing in the Middle East, there’s strong demand for weapons."
Post-conflict states ramp up military spending
According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sirpi) and industry sources, Middle Eastern countries spent $243.5 billion on defense in 2024 — a 15 percent increase from the previous year.
Saudi Arabia led the region with $80.3 billion in defense spending, ranking seventh globally. It was followed by Israel with $46.5 billion, Turkey with $25 billion, the United Arab Emirates with $24 billion, Qatar with $14.4 billion, Iran with $7.9 billion, Kuwait with $7.8 billion, Iraq with $6.2 billion and Oman with $6 billion.
Pro-U.S. nations like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar are increasing military expenditures in response to perceived threats from Iran. Experts say they are now focused not just on deterrence but also on enhancing real-world capabilities.
“These countries witnessed the consequences of being unprepared during the Israel–Hamas war and the Israeli–Iranian conflict,” said Kang Eun-ho, head of Jeonbuk National University’s defense industry research center and former chief of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration. “Given the Middle East’s geopolitical isolation, Korean defense firms face growing opportunities.”
Up to 39 percent of ground weaponry needs replacing
A key area of focus for Middle Eastern countries is modernization of ground-based weapons like missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and self-propelled howitzers. As aging inventories face obsolescence, the need for replacements is growing.
According to a March report by Kyobo Securities, 2,350 out of 6,088 tanks, howitzers and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) units currently in use across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iraq — or 39 percent — require replacement due to age or maintenance issues.
This presents a major opportunity for Korean firms. Korea has already exported K9 self-propelled howitzers to Turkey and Egypt, Chunmoo MLRS to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the Cheongung-II missile to multiple countries, including Iraq. Saudi Arabia and Egypt have recently shown interest in Hyundai Rotem’s K2 tanks, while the UAE is eyeing Hanwha Aerospace’s K9s.
Air power modernization is also on the agenda. Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is promoting its FA-50 light attack aircraft to Egypt, the KF-21 fighter to Saudi Arabia and the Surion helicopter to Iraq and the UAE.
The appeal of K-defense lies in its cost-effectiveness. A single Cheongung-II interceptor, for example, costs approximately 1.5 billion won ($1.1 million), which is roughly a third of the price of a U.S. Patriot missile, which ranges from 4 billion to 6 billion won.
“U.S. ground weapon offerings are limited, and some high-end fighter jets may be overkill for the region,” said Kim Ki-won, a professor of military studies at Daekyeung University. “Korean systems carry less political baggage and offer options like technology transfers and local production — attractive incentives for buyers.”
Drawbacks of bargaining
Despite the growing interest, defense executives warn that prolonged negotiations and last-minute changes in direction are common in the Middle East.
KAI had pursued a trainer jet deal with the UAE since 2009, only to lose to China’s L-15 in 2022.
“There were times when royal families reversed decisions at the final stage of negotiations,” said one defense official. “These prolonged talks can disrupt production schedules and inflate fixed costs — a reason we must proceed with caution.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
BY KIM HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
