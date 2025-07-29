 JSC chief stresses trilateral cooperation in phone call with new Japanese counterpart
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 12:01
In this photo provided by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), JCS Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo speaks on a video call with Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, the incoming chief of the Japanese defense ministry's Joint Staff, and the outgoing Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, on July 29. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

In this photo provided by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), JCS Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo speaks on a video call with Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, the incoming chief of the Japanese defense ministry's Joint Staff, and the outgoing Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, on July 29. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

 
Korea's top military officer held a phone call with his newly appointed Japanese counterpart on Tuesday, calling for continued interest and participation in trilateral security cooperation with the United States, Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
 
The call between JCS Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo and Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, the nominee for chief of the Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff, took place via video link earlier in the day, according to the JCS.
 

Related Article

 
Kim also spoke with outgoing Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, thanking him for his contribution to the security cooperation among the two countries and the United States.
 
The term of the new Japanese military chief is expected to begin on Friday.
 

