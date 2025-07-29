 APEC disaster response meetings in Incheon to focus on cooperation in risk mitigation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

APEC disaster response meetings in Incheon to focus on cooperation in risk mitigation

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 17:52
Participants pose for a photo during a workshop held as part of the APEC Third Senior Officials’ Meeting and Related Meetings in Songdo, Incheon, on July 29. [YONHAP]

Participants pose for a photo during a workshop held as part of the APEC Third Senior Officials’ Meeting and Related Meetings in Songdo, Incheon, on July 29. [YONHAP]

 
Korea is set to host the annual APEC disaster meetings from Wednesday to Friday in Songdo, Incheon, bringing together disaster management officials, policymakers and international experts from across the Asia-Pacific to strengthen regional cooperation in disaster risk reduction.
 
This year’s meeting will adopt the theme of “Advancing Disaster Risk Reduction in the Asia-Pacific: Partnerships for a Resilient and Prosperous Future,” seeking new strategies for the region, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced Tuesday.
 
The three-day gathering consists of the Emergency Preparedness Working Group and the Senior Disaster Management Officials Forum.
 
The working group, convening on Wednesday, will focus on practical cooperation strategies, including digital-based disaster management, the role of local leadership in compound disaster response, regional risk assessment case studies and interforum resilience building.
 
The high-level forum on Thursday will translate these discussions into policy recommendations. Key agenda items include building resilience to emerging risks, closing early warning system gaps, enhancing multilayered governance and applying new technologies for effective disaster leadership.
 
On Friday, participants are scheduled to tour Korea’s disaster safety infrastructure, including Seoul's Safety Experience Center and the IFEZ Smart City Integrated Operation Center. An exhibition hall showcasing Korea’s cutting-edge disaster safety innovations will also run from Tuesday to Sunday. Ten public and private sector organizations will participate in the exhibition, aiming to boost global outreach and exports in the disaster-tech sector.
 
Korea will also sign two cooperation agreements, a memorandum of understanding with the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center and a memorandum of cooperation with New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency, expected to expand policy exchange, joint research and capacity-building in disaster response.
 
“Hosting the APEC disaster meetings is a valuable opportunity to solidify international collaboration amid an increasingly volatile disaster landscape,” said Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung in a statement, underscoring that Korea would continue to lead in disaster policy and technology.
 
More than 100 participants are expected to attend, including disaster management delegations from the APEC economies and representatives from international organizations. Participating economies include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, the United States and Vietnam. Korea is the host of this year's APEC summit in Gyeongju later this fall.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea disaster meeting EPWG SDMOF

More in Diplomacy

APEC disaster response meetings in Incheon to focus on cooperation in risk mitigation

Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong heads to U.S. to support tariff talks

Peruvian Embassy in Seoul celebrates 204th Independence Day with cultural performance and plenty of ceviche

U.S. commerce secretary says he met Korean officials in Scotland as tariff deadline approaches

Malaysia's ambassador hopes for consistent Asean policy from 'natural ally' South Korea

Related Stories

Malfunctioning steering system, poor stability caused Sewol ferry disaster, new gov't probe finds

A decade after Sewol disaster, safety awareness at sea remains a problem

Jeju Air crash support bill passes out of parliamentary committee

Korea begins paying out disaster funds of 14.3 trillion won

Korea's major banks donate 4 billion won to wildfire relief
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)