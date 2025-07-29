More in Diplomacy

APEC disaster response meetings in Incheon to focus on cooperation in risk mitigation

Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong heads to U.S. to support tariff talks

Peruvian Embassy in Seoul celebrates 204th Independence Day with cultural performance and plenty of ceviche

U.S. commerce secretary says he met Korean officials in Scotland as tariff deadline approaches

Malaysia's ambassador hopes for consistent Asean policy from 'natural ally' South Korea