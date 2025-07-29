Malaysia's ambassador hopes for consistent Asean policy from 'natural ally' South Korea

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

tone — dropping the longstanding call for “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization” (CVID) and calling for the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula. Khalid acknowledged the influence of the forum, including the presence of Russia and China, as well as the Lee Jae Myung administration's “slightly different attitude” aimed at re-engagement.

Related Article The Makan brings the rich flavors of Malaysia to Seoul

North Korea was not present at this year's ARF.

North Korea is a member of ARF, but since we don't have any diplomatic relations with North Korea, North Korea was not invited this year. We used to have, but they broke the bilateral relationship.

All meetings from ARF went very well. I suppose there were no contentious issues, and I suppose everything went well, so that's why there was no controversy.

The ARF Chairman's Statement's language on North Korea softened from calling for CVID in past years to just "complete denuclearization" this year. What's your take on this?

We have Russia and China inside ARF, and you know Russia's position regarding North Korea. So there could be some influence on the Chairman's Statement. South Korea, also, because of the slightly different attitude toward North Korea.

It is the priority of the chair to come up with a statement. But sometimes, when a member objects, they can voice that objection. In the end, because still it's the chair's statement, it usually depends on the chair whether to factor in the objection or, just for the interest of all, come up with a different statement altogether.

Do you see room for Asean to support renewed inter-Korean dialogue?

Of course, we are all for peace in the region and we are all for a denuclearization of the region, especially when it comes to weapons.

I wouldn't say that Asean is supporting South Korea. It's only that Asean is supporting peace in the region. It depends on each country's relationship with North Korea, their relationship with South Korea, and their relationship with Russia and China. All of that plays a role in everything.

Some diplomats have raised concerns about inconsistency in Seoul's Asean policy. What are your hopes going forward?

Sometimes, of course, when you have a different administration, they want to leave a legacy, so they will find something new.

In South Korea's case, President Moon came with the [New Southern] policy and we were very happy with it. Then, President Yoon came up with Indo-Pacific policy. The Indo-Pacific is also very important to us, but it's a bit far. Asean is so close to South Korea and is directly impacted by whatever policy you have. That's why we would appreciate it if South Korea had a more consistent approach toward Asean.

Some ambassadors were saying that it seems like the focus of South Korea's foreign policy is always on the United States, Japan, China, Russia and North Korea. Of course, we understand — these are immediate neighbors of South Korea. Maybe we take refuge in saying that because Asean is so consistent with South Korea, so there is no need for the administration to say how important it is.

But take it this way: South Korea has contentious relations with almost all of its surrounding neighbors. The main ally that South Korea has is Asean. Because we don’t have anything against South Korea, and South Korea doesn’t have anything against Asean. So basically, we are your natural allies.

That’s why I think it would sound better to Asean countries if, every now and then, the South Korean administration would say something good about Asean. That would make all of us happy.

President Lee's phone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was among his earliest since taking office. How was this received?

We interpret this as a very positive sign of the importance South Korea places on its relations with Malaysia, especially as we chair Asean this year. It's also a good start toward strengthening bilateral ties. We hope that the phone call will facilitate a personal rapport between the two leaders.

Defense was one of the key areas mentioned during the recent phone call between the two leaders. How does Malaysia hope to deepen defense cooperation with Korea, and what practical steps are being taken?

Both leaders emphasized four areas of cooperation: peace and security, defense, economic ties and people-to-people relations. They also discussed finalizing the FTA.

On defense, we are happy that they talked about this area because it is important. We have had a very long, good relationship since the 1960s, which was based on mutual concern on communism. South Korea just had a civil war within Korea with the communist North and Malaysia had insurgency from Communist Party members. I would say that we started on the footing of defense and security.

Today, South Korea is advanced in defense technologies, and we would love to learn that. We are in the negotiation for a memorandum of understanding in defense industry cooperation and we hope it will be finalized by the end of the year, which will hopefully lead to further arms procurement.

Malaysia is buying 18 FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea and we hope that the first aircraft will arrive by the end of 2026.

What's the status of the bilateral FTA currently under negotiation, and how does it differ from the existing South Korea-Asean FTA?

This is very important for us for both countries. Yes, we already have the South Korea-Asean FTA, but this one is more specific to Malaysia, and it would benefit both sides. In the past three to four years, our bilateral trade has surpassed $20 billion. With the FTA, I believe that this could double or even triple.

I would like to take note that South Korea has already signed FTAs with other countries, but even without one, our trade with South Korea achieved $20 billion. So imagine, with an FTA, we can achieve even more than that.

There are many ways for Malaysia and South Korea to develop, and one of them is the semiconductor supply chain. During Covid-19, we saw disruptions affect supply chains — and now, with the geopolitical situation between the United States and China, it makes it even more critical to have a bilateral FTA. Both Malaysia and South Korea believe in free trade, and we should strive for this so that it will not be impacted by unilateral actions of one country or other countries.

With global trade tensions and rising tariff pressures from the United States, what can South Korea and Malaysia do to lead regional economic cooperation?

That's why some of the mechanisms we already have in the region are very important, like Asean and APEC. These regional groupings help us uphold the principle of free trade. We believe in negotiation; there shouldn't be any unilateral action by certain countries, and all countries should negotiate on how to make the best of the trade.

Which dish do you think best represents Malaysian cuisine?

I would say nasi lemak [rice cooked in coconut milk]. We don't officially have a national dish, but whenever someone asks, "What is Malaysian food?" most people would say nasi lemak. It's almost like a national dish already. Even for Malaysians, when they travel overseas, the one food that they miss most is nasi lemak. You can find it almost everywhere because it's very popular.

In the morning, you usually eat nasi lemak. The basic ingredient is nasi, the rice is cooked with coconut milk. Then you add sambal [chili paste] and eat it with anchovies, peanuts, cucumber and a boiled egg. If you want to eat it for lunch and want to make it heavier, you can add fried chicken or rendang [fried meat].

Traditionally, we eat with our hands, but nowadays many people use a fork and spoon. Basically, you just scoop a little bit of everything and put it in your mouth. The sambal is the main ingredient, so if the sambal is not good, then the whole taste is a little bland.

Another food that symbolizes Malaysia is laksa [spicy noodle soup]. Every region in Malaysia has their own version of laksa. I’m from Terengganu, and Terengganu laksa is different from, let’s say, laksa in Penang or laksa in Johor. Ethnic groups like the Chinese also have their own styles of laksa. I think that's why laksa symbolizes Malaysia [because of its diversity.]

Do you find any similarities between Korean and Malaysian food culture?

Maybe the sharing part. We both eat rice, although the rice in Korea is stickier than ours. The love of food is also similar. In Malaysia, we love to eat, which is not always healthy.

Whenever we meet people, we usually greet saying "Sudah makan?" which means "Have you eaten?"

What is your favorite Korean food?

Bibimbap. It reminds me of a lot of Malaysian food because you put everything together.