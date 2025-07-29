Peruvian Embassy in Seoul celebrates 204th Independence Day with cultural performance and plenty of ceviche
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 15:23 Updated: 29 Jul. 2025, 16:02
- SEO JI-EUN
The Peruvian Embassy in Seoul hosted a reception marking the 204th anniversary of Peru’s Independence Day, featuring a cultural performance and a culinary showcase centered around ceviche, the country’s iconic dish, on Monday evening.
In his remarks, Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos underscored the strength of the Korea-Peru relationship, while highlighting the significance of Korea’s upcoming role as host of the APEC Leaders’ Summit this fall. Korea assumed the APEC chairmanship from Peru at last year’s summit in Lima.
"In this context, I would like to reiterate [...] Peru's commitment to the priorities set by Korea, which will be adopted this coming October in the historic city of Gyeongju," Duclos said, expressing hope that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte would attend the meeting.
