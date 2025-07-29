 Peruvian Embassy in Seoul celebrates 204th Independence Day with cultural performance and plenty of ceviche
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Peruvian Embassy in Seoul celebrates 204th Independence Day with cultural performance and plenty of ceviche

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 15:23 Updated: 29 Jul. 2025, 16:02
Peruvian Ambassador to Korea Paul Duclos, left, delivers his remarks at a reception marking the 204th anniversary of Peru’s Independence Day at the Four Seasons Hotel in central Seoul on Monday evening. [SEO JI-EUN]

Peruvian Ambassador to Korea Paul Duclos, left, delivers his remarks at a reception marking the 204th anniversary of Peru’s Independence Day at the Four Seasons Hotel in central Seoul on Monday evening. [SEO JI-EUN]

 
The Peruvian Embassy in Seoul hosted a reception marking the 204th anniversary of Peru’s Independence Day, featuring a cultural performance and a culinary showcase centered around ceviche, the country’s iconic dish, on Monday evening.
 
In his remarks, Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos underscored the strength of the Korea-Peru relationship, while highlighting the significance of Korea’s upcoming role as host of the APEC Leaders’ Summit this fall. Korea assumed the APEC chairmanship from Peru at last year’s summit in Lima. 
 
"In this context, I would like to reiterate [...] Peru's commitment to the priorities set by Korea, which will be adopted this coming October in the historic city of Gyeongju," Duclos said, expressing hope that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte would attend the meeting.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Peru Independence Day reception Paul Duclos APEC

More in Diplomacy

Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong heads to U.S. to support tariff talks

Peruvian Embassy in Seoul celebrates 204th Independence Day with cultural performance and plenty of ceviche

U.S. commerce secretary says he met Korean officials in Scotland as tariff deadline approaches

Malaysia's ambassador hopes for consistent Asean policy from 'natural ally' South Korea

'Art of the Deal' forum to address Korea-U. S. future

Related Stories

Gyeongju gov't delegation visits Peru to learn APEC summit lessons

Korea, Peru sign MOUs on defense industry, minerals at bilateral summit

Independence Day

Independence day

Remembering Kyrgyz spirit of independence
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)