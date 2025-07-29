U.S. commerce secretary says he met Korean officials in Scotland as tariff deadline approaches
Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 12:39 Updated: 29 Jul. 2025, 12:54
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said Korean officials traveled to Scotland to meet with him during his trip accompanying President Donald Trump.
"Well, the South Koreans flew to Scotland to meet with me and Ambassador Greer after dinner,” Lutnick said in an interview with Fox News on Monday, referring to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The "Koreans" he referred to are presumed to be Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan and Minister of Trade Yeo Han-koo.
The remark came in response to a question from the host asking whether Korea was actively negotiating and whether it was “jealous of Japan.” Lutnick added, “I mean, think about how much they really want to get a deal done."
Kim and Yeo reportedly met with Lutnick and other U.S. officials in Washington and New York last Thursday and Friday, before hastily flying to Scotland upon learning that Lutnick would be traveling there with Trump.
Lutnick was present at a meeting between Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday in Turnberry, Scotland, but did not attend Trump’s summit with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer the same day.
As Lutnick mentioned in the interview that he had just returned from Scotland, it is assumed that Kim and Yeo may have also followed his itinerary back to Washington. The two are expected to continue last-minute negotiations with Lutnick ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, when reciprocal tariff exemptions between the United States and Korea are set to expire.
“President Trump is in the driver’s seat and holds all the cards,” Lutnick said. “As he said, he will decide on tariff rates and how open markets should be. That’s happening this week.”
"As he said, he's going to decide what the tariff rate is, how much these countries are going to open their markets and what the tariff rate is, and that's what we're going to do this week."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)