 Dolphins on a summer outing
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 29 Jul. 2025, 18:20
A pod of southern bottlenose dolphins swims gracefully off the coast of Handong-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju, on July 29. The southern bottlenose dolphin, a symbol of Jeju's seas, is classified as an endangered species and designated a marine protected species by the World Wildlife Fund. An estimated 100 dolphins are believed to inhabit the waters off Jeju’s coast. 
